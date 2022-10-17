LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is sponsoring a forum for the candidates running to be Louisville's next mayor.
We are partnering with several organizations including the Ovar-E-Group, Crane House, and the Young Professionals Association for the "Young Voters Forum."
Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf will participate.
The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
You can stream the forum on the WDRB Now app for Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV, or on WDRB.com.
