Dalton Godbey joined WDRB News as a general assignment reporter in 2019 after spending two years reporting in Bowling Green. He hails from Stanford, Kentucky, where he found his passion for storytelling at an early age. Though his roots are in Eastern Kentucky, he’s glad to call Louisville his new home.
Graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Western Kentucky University in 2018, Dalton had several roles as anchor and reporter of the student news and sportscast before joining WBKO full-time as an on-air reporter. For two years, he took on a full class load and reported full-time on a vast array of stories ranging from high-profile court cases to features.
In his spare time, Dalton enjoys hunting, fishing and everything outdoors. He’s an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and loves to cheer for his Hilltoppers!
Dalton is thrilled to be reporting in Louisville and looks forward to telling stories in and around Kentuckiana.
If you have a story you’d like Dalton to cover, email him at dgodbey@wdrb.com.