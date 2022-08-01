Lindsay Allen joined the WDRB News team in September of 2009. In the most well-timed extended maternity leave in history, Lindsay left in February 2020 to spend more time with her growing family.
Stepping away at the height of her career, Lindsay promised she would come back when the time was right. She returned to WDRB on a part-time basis on July 30, 2022, to report on weekends and one evening a week.
Lindsay is from Hagerstown, Maryland, where most of her family still lives. She earned her B.A. in Journalism from Indiana University in Bloomington. She started her journalism career at a small cable news station in Shelby, North Carolina.
When she's not covering the news of the day, Lindsay enjoys exploring all that Kentuckiana has to offer. The I-U grad loves cheering on the Hoosier basketball team. Lindsay spent most of her younger years inside a ballet studio, and her passion for dance and the arts is still very much alive today.
You can reach Lindsay via email at lallen@wdrb.com.