LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past 30 years, Down Syndrome of Louisville has put on a pro-celebrity golf tournament.
It originally started as a small golf tournament with friends to raise money for the organization. The first year it was held, they raised $1,200.
The tournament and silent auction returned on June 12-13 at the Audubon Country Club and and this year, the total raised will be around $225,000, which will all go toward Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Great to be out again with the Down Syndrome of Louisville golfers. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/IFgGKpJuEb— Tom Lane (@TomLaneWDRB) June 13, 2022
"At the end of 30 years, we've raised over $3 million for Down syndrome," Tournament founder Joe Dever said.
There's also a Junior Golf Tournament where members of DSL get to show off their skills on the course. They play a few shortened holes with some of the golfers from the pro-celebrity tournament lending a hand.
"Everybody hits, everybody putts out," Dever said. "We want to expose them to the sport. Exposing not just kids with Down syndrome but exposing children to the sport at a young age, get them interested in something they can play for life."
DSL is the only Down Syndrome Association in the country to earn a gold certificate of accreditation from Down Syndrome Affiliates in Action. The program has remained the largest Down syndrome association in the world.
"There's no limitations to what these guys can do, if they put their mind to it," Dever said. "It says a lot that Louisville, Kentucky, has the only gold credited Down syndrome program in the country. It's unbelievable."
