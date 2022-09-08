Against The Spread | Best bets for College Football Week 2 by WDRB Sports staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You know how it is with people who gamble. They tell you about every bet they cashed.
They do not tell you about the wagered money that is going, going, gone, banked by the casino to build those fancy facilities that are popping up everywhere (except Kentucky).
Guess what?
During Week 1 of the college football season, we actually did have four members of the WDRB sports staff win money. (It was imaginary money, but details, details. If you have the ability to get bets down on games, you could have cashed, too.)
We had one member of the staff with a hole in his imaginary bank account: me. Thank you, Ohio State.
Two things stood out about our Week 1 picks. Everybody played the Indiana-Illinois game. And considering the number was Indiana by three when I posted the column, everybody pushed that game.
The second take: Griffin Gonzalez broke into the open field and roared to a super-sized lead over the slow-moving runners behind him. He hit a three-game parlay worth $600.
He could run out the clock, bet peanuts on every game the rest of the season and make us chase him. But that's not what he plans to do. Griffin is back this week, doubling his bet with a $200 three-game parlay.
"Let's win some more money!" Gonzalez said.
On to the Week 2 selections. (Point spreads are at DraftKings.com, as of noon Thursday.)
Griffin Gonzalez
- Week 1 Bankroll: $1,000
- Results: Hit $600 three-bet parlay: IU over Illinois on money line; East Carolina and points over North Carolina State and Arkansas giving points to Cincinnati
- Week 2 Bankroll: $1,600.
Week 2 Picks:
- $200 three-game parlay ($200) (+600 odds)
- Washington State at Wisconsin (-17.5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- Really was not impressed with Washington State's performance in their 24-17 win last week against Idaho. I think Wisconsin easily wins this one in Camp Randall.
- Kentucky (+6) at Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m.
- Is Kentucky guaranteed a win in The Swamp? No. It's looking more and more like Florida could be 2-0 heading into Week 3, but Kentucky is sure to put up a fight. I like the Wildcats to cover but fall to the Gators on the road.
- Baylor (+3) at BYU, Saturday, 10:15 p.m.
- This is my most unsure pick of the week. But I don't love BYU this season and I feel confident in Baylor's ability to be one of the best in the Big 12. They should get out of Provo, Utah alive.
- Washington State at Wisconsin (-17.5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Eric Crawford:
- Week 1 Bankroll: $1,000
- Results: Pushed IU-Illinois; won taking points with Notre Dame against Ohio State; won the over on UTSA-Houston.
- Week 2 Bankroll: $1,150
Week 2 Picks:
- $300 on Alabama (-20) to cover at Texas; Saturday, Noon.
- Longhorns won't let Alabama's Million Dollar Band come play? Nick Saban will avenge the nerds and play the trombone at midfield after winning by at least three TDs. (No offense, band folks, just couldn't resist the pun.)
- $100 on Houston (+3) to cover at Texas Tech; Saturday, 4 p.m.
- Not sure how the Cougars are underdogs here. They deserve more respect than that, even on the road, against a team with a first-year coach.
- $100 on UCF (-5.5) to cover against visiting Louisville; Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Hate to say it for Louisville fans, but a Cardinals' team that looked a step slow against Syracuse could well look two steps slow at UCF, especially against a team that is hyped, playing for a blackout home crowd on national TV. Tough scenario for a team looking to get well.
Tom Lane
- Week 1 Bankroll: $1,000
- Results: Hit Arkansas giving points to Cincinnati and Richmond taking points from Virginia, pushed Illinois-IU.
- Week 2 Bankroll: $1,100
Week 2 Picks:
- $50 on Pittsburgh (+6) against visiting Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- Pittsburgh is 3-0 straight up and against the spread vs Tennessee. Let's make it 4-0 (at least against the spread).
- $50 on Boston College (+2.5) vs Virginia Tech; Saturday, 8 p.m.
- A couple of 0-1 teams. Eagles have won three of last four against the Hokies and they are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10.
- $50 on Notre Dame (-20.5) vs Marshall
- The Irish (0-1) put it on the Thundering Herd who are playing their first Power 5 opponent in four years.
John Lewis
- Week 1 Bankroll: $1,000
- Results: Pushed IU-Illinois; won Kentucky giving points to Miami (Ohio); lost Utah State taking points over Alabama.
- Week 2 Bankroll: $1,075
Week 2 Picks:
- $50 on Georgia Southern (+23 1/2) at Nebraska; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- The Cornhuskers failed to cover against Northwestern or North Dakota.
- $75 on the over 50 1/2 total points for San Jose State at Auburn; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- The Tigers put 42 on Mercer last week, and Tank Bigsby might be the best back in the SEC.
- $150 on North Carolina (-7) at Georgia State; Saturday, noon.
- The Tar Heels averaged 59.5 in their first two games, and Georgia State gave up 35 in a loss at South Carolina.
Rick Bozich
- Week 1 Bankroll: $1,000
- Results: Pushed IU-Illinois; Lost Ohio State giving points to Notre Dame; Won North Carolina taking points against Appalachian State.
- Week 2 Bankroll: $925
Week 2 Picks:
- $75 on Ohio State (-44 1/2) vs. visiting Arkansas State; Saturday, noon.
- I still believe in the Buckeyes even though they put me in this hole by not turning Notre Dame upside down the way that I was certain they would. Which is why I believe Ryan Day's team will win BIG Saturday. All week, they've heard that they didn't beat the Irish the way they were supposed to beat the Irish. And OSU dropped behind Georgia in the AP poll. Ryan Day's team covered a 48-point spread against Akron last season. They'll be similarly inspired against the fighting Red Wolves, who are coached by former Tennessee head man Butch Jones.
- $100 on Maryland (-27) at Charlotte; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- According to Sagarin, Charlotte is the sixth-worst FBS team in America and has the 43-13 loss to Florida Atlantic to prove it. The Terps have a solid quarterback in Taulia Tagovailia and they ran up the score on Howard and Kent State last season. Mike Locksley is trying to prove his program is on the move.
- $75 on the over (63 total points) for Houston at Texas Tech; Saturday, 4 p.m.
- The Cougars scored 37 at UTSA last week. The Red Raiders scored 63 against Murray State. Houston averaged 35.9 ppg under Dana Holgorsen last season. The Texas Tech offense is directed by Zach Kittley, who earned the job by putting up 44.2 ppg at Western Kentucky last season. Seems like a no-brainer to me — like Ohio State blasting Notre Dame.
