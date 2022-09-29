Against the Spread | Week 5: Heat check for Mr. Crawford, Dr. Bo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I hope you kept reading.
After apologizing for our performance picking college football games a week ago, Eric Crawford and I had nothing to apologize for during Week 4.
Mr. Crawford went 3/3. So did Dr. Bo.
I'd like to say that the difference was I started listening to three college football betting podcasts and reading more stories about the teams that I backed or picked against.
Which is true. But I'll give the credit to luck because I actually felt better about my picks during Week 4 and missed every game. I won the Kansas-Duke game by a half-point.
So it's on to Week 5, a slate with considerably more fiber because conference play has taken over. Going to be more difficult for teams trying to schedule there way to success, like the Miami Hurricanes.
The odds listed with these games were courtesy of DraftKings.com at 1 p.m. Thursday. The bankrolls are imaginary. The selections are real.
Good luck.
Griffin Gonzalez
- Week 4 Bankroll: $1,400
- Week 4 Results: Lost three-team, $200 parlay with Notre Dame beating North Carolina and Indiana failing to cover against Cincinnati
- Week 5 Bankroll: $1,200
Week 5 Picks: "All right, after being conservative three weeks in a row, I'm ready to take risk. Also, It's fake money, so who cares?"
- Three leg parlay: $150 (+992 odds)
- Kentucky (+7) at Ole Miss, Saturday, noon.
- "I don't know if Kentucky has enough to win it but I certainly believe in their ability to cover on the road. Take the points."
- Iowa State @ Kansas, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Moneyline) (+122)
- "I am all in on the Jayhawks hype. That is all."
- Texas A&M (Moneyline) at Mississippi State, Saturday, 4 p.m. (+146)
- "Mississippi State is injured and coming off a tough week. I like A&M pulling it off on the road. Al Davis said it best: 'Just win, baby. Win.'"
- Kentucky (+7) at Ole Miss, Saturday, noon.
Tom Lane
- Week 4 Bankroll: $900
- Week 4 Results: Won $50 taking the under on Arkansas-Texas A&M. Lost $50 taking Michigan State and the points against Minnesota. Won $50 taking Washington State and the points against Oregon
- Week 5 Bankroll: $950
Week 5 Picks:
- $50 on Oregon (-17) at Stanford, Saturday, 11 p.m.
- "The Ducks cover against a struggling Stanford and its porous defense."
- $50 on Oklahoma (-6 1/2) at TCU, Saturday, noon.
- "The Sooners' offense bounces back and has its way for a cover."
- $50 on the under (45 total points) for Texas A&M at Mississippi State, Saturday, 4 p.m.
- "We'll ride the under one more time with the Aggies," said Lane, who has nailed that bet on back-to-back weeks.
Rick Bozich
- Week 4 Bankroll: $700
- Week 4 Picks: Won $50 on Utah giving points to Arizona State; Won $50 on Kansas giving points to Duke; Won $50 taking James Madison and the points against Appalachian State
- Week 5 Bankroll: $850
Week 5 Picks: "Last week, I had a reasonable amount of confidence on all three selections. I also got lucky. This week, I have considerably less confidence. I hope my luck holds."
- $50 on Minnesota (-12) vs. Purdue, Saturday, noon.
- "The Gophers went into East Lansing and embarrassed Michigan State. Purdue huffed and puffed to beat Florida Atlantic. Why? Because quarterback Aidan O'Connell sat with an injury. His status for Saturday's game is unknown. This is a bet that O'Connell will not be in top form as well as reminder that Minnesota has won four straight over Purdue as well as the last six meetings between the programs in Minneapolis."
- $50 on Southern Cal (-25) vs. Arizona State, Saturday, 10:30 p.m.
- "The Sun Devils are in free fall. They fired coach Herm Edwards after Week 3 and then got pummeled at home by Utah last week. I can't imagine they'll play better on the road, and USC needs style points to stay in the race for the college football playoff. The playoff committee rankings are not due for several weeks but doubting Pac-12 teams has been a trend."
- $50 on Kentucky (+7) at Ole Miss, Saturday, noon.
- "Yes, the Rebels are also 4-0. But they beat an FCS squad and three FBS programs with a combined record of 5-7. Yes, Ole Miss leads in the SEC in rushing yards (nearly 281 per game) and rushing touchdowns (15). The Rebels have not played a defense nearly as good as Kentucky's defense, and I'll go with UK quarterback Will Levis over Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss.
Eric Crawford
Week 4 Bankroll: $600
Week 4 Results: Won $50 on Cincinnati covering against Indiana; Won $50 taking the Over on Rutgers-Iowa. Won $50 taking the Over on James Madison-Appalachian StTE.
Week 5 Bankroll: $750.
Week 5 Picks:
- $50 on Kentucky (-7) to cover at Ole Miss. Don’t know if the Wildcats will win outright, but they’re surely good enough to play close to the Rebels, particularly with Chris Rodriguez back on the field.
- $50 on Ohio to cover (+11.5) at Kent State. Everybody loves Kent State after it played tough against Georgia. I suspect a letdown after that effort – and that Georgia wasn’t exactly playing with its foot completely mashed on the gas.
- $50 on Iowa State (-3) to cover at Kansas. The Jayhawks are overvalued. Iowa State wins by a decent margin.
John Lewis
- Week 4 Bankroll: $700
- Week 4 Results: Lost $100 on Marshall giving points to Troy. Won $100 on Ohio State giving points to Wisconsin. Lost $200 taking the under for Toledo at San Diego State
- Week 5 Bankroll: $500
Week 5 Picks: "Got to go more conservative to stay alive this week."
- $50 on Florida State (-7) vs. Wake Forest, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
- $50 on Western Kentucky (-5) vs. Troy, Saturday, 7 p.m.
- $50 on the Under 60 total points for Indiana at Nebraska, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
I advised him that after he busts, Dr. Bo will be available to loan him cash — at 21% interest rates.
