LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paul Hornung and the Louisville Sports Commission created the Hornung Award 11 years ago to honor the most versatile player in college football.

The Hornung Award winner has never also been voted the winner of the Heisman Trophy. That changed Tuesday.

DeVonta Smith, Alabama's dynamic receiver and return specialist, was named the winner of the Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse Tuesday afternoon. 

Smith is the first Alabama player to win the Hornung Award, which went to Kentucky's Lynn Bowden last season. He scored 22 touchdowns -- 20 receiving, one rushing and one punt return -- for the 12-0 Crimson Tide, who will play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday in Miami.

"I am truly honored to be named the winner of the Paul Hornung Award," Smith said in a statement after the announcement.
 
"I take pride in being the most complete and versatile football player I can possibly be, and to have my name mentioned in the same breath as Paul Hornung is truly special."
 
Smith, a senior, led the nation in receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,641) scoring two or more touchdowns in seven games. He also returned nine punts for 219 yards. Smith, a native of Amite, La., was named a first-team all-American by seven organizations.
 
“The Hornung Award could not have selected a more deserving winner,” Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban in a written statement.
 
“DeVonta has done a fantastic job of not only being an elite playmaker on the field, but a true leader off the field. Our team follows his lead and it is pretty special when your best players are the best leaders and best people on your team.”

Michael Carter of North Carolina, Travis Etienne of Clemson, Kadarius Toney of Florida and D'Wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan were the other Hornung finalists. The winner was selected by a 17-member panel.

Smith's competition for the Heisman has narrowed to three quarterbacks -- Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, Mac Jones of Alabama and Kyle Trask of Florida.

Hornung, the former Flaget High, Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, died Nov. 13. He was 84.

