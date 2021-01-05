LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paul Hornung and the Louisville Sports Commission created the Hornung Award 11 years ago to honor the most versatile player in college football.
The Hornung Award winner has never also been voted the winner of the Heisman Trophy. That changed Tuesday.
DeVonta Smith, Alabama's dynamic receiver and return specialist, was named the winner of the Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse Tuesday afternoon.
Smith is the first Alabama player to win the Hornung Award, which went to Kentucky's Lynn Bowden last season. He scored 22 touchdowns -- 20 receiving, one rushing and one punt return -- for the 12-0 Crimson Tide, who will play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday in Miami.
Michael Carter of North Carolina, Travis Etienne of Clemson, Kadarius Toney of Florida and D'Wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan were the other Hornung finalists. The winner was selected by a 17-member panel.
Smith's competition for the Heisman has narrowed to three quarterbacks -- Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, Mac Jones of Alabama and Kyle Trask of Florida.
Hornung, the former Flaget High, Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, died Nov. 13. He was 84.
