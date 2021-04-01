LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Davenport took over as head coach the Bellarmine Knights basketball team in 2005. Six years later, the Knights were NCAA Division II national champions.
“In 2005, Bellarmine won nine games, and in six years, they won a national championship," Davenport said on the 10th anniversary of that title. "You know, that power to dream is given to you, but you’re given the ability to make dreams come true."
Davenport also had dreams of coaching on the Division I level, but he said he had come to grips with the reality that it may not happen. But in 2019, he found out he would not have to go to the D1 level, because the D1 level was coming to him. Bellarmine made the move up in 2019 and just completed its first season with a 14-win season and an appearance in the College Basketball Invitational.
“As much as I admire the 2011 team, I’m so proud that their legacy is being carried on by this 2021 basketball team,” Davenport said.
Davenport’s plan for the offseason: Get better.
“(We’ll) bring them all back in here together and get better physically in terms of the weight room, get better (at being) more precise, enjoy the game even more," he said. "The one reason I’m confident about that: Experience always has and always be the greatest teacher.”
The 2021-22 Knights will have most every player back on the roster, except for the leading scorer. Junior guard Pedro Bradshaw will graduate this summer and has declared for the NBA Draft. Bradshaw averaged 16 points per game this past season.
