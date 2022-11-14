LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Davenport notched his 400th career win as the head coach of Bellarmine men's basketball Monday night with an 86-46 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. That milestone was news to him after the game.
“Wow, I did not know that,” Davenport said holding back tears when he was asked about reaching win number 400. “Why didn’t someone tell me?”
It's not often that @Bellarminehoops is at a loss for words, but when we asked him about his 400th win, he had no idea he had reached that milestone. Congrats Scotty! pic.twitter.com/jP7c52AHdn— John Lewis (@JohnWDRB) November 15, 2022
Davenport jokingly admitted he failed to read the game notes before Monday night’s contest, which had his record prominently featured on the first page.
Making the milestone even more special was the fact the game was played at Knights Hall while Freedom Hall, the Knights' home since 2020, was home to the North American Livestock Exposition.
“Number one was here against Wayne State and there weren’t enough people in here to start a skirmish,” Davenport joked.
That was in 2005 when Bellarmine was a struggling Division II team. After multiple DII Final Fours and a national championship in 2011, Davenport is now navigating the Division I waters. You can understand why he was less focused on his record and more focused on the schedule ahead of him right now.
“I did notice today the latest AP poll (that) Duke, UCLA and Kentucky are five, six and seven, so that’s reality," Davenport said.
Those are three of the five opponents Bellarmine faces on the road before returning home December 4.
But Davenport can reflect on those wins and why he reached that milestone Monday night, and that’s the former players who have reached personal and professional goals since leaving Bellarmine, many of whom keep in touch with Davenport.
“Those aren’t paychecks that ever show up in the bank," Davenport said. "Those are emotional paychecks and they’re the best because you can cash those for a lifetime.”
