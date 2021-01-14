LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville basketball All-American Butch Beard and university president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi spoke for more than an hour Thursday afternoon about concerns Beard raised about the lack of diversity in administrative and coaching jobs at U of L, its honoring of Wes Unseld and other issues.
“We had a good conversation,” Beard said.
John Karman, executive director of communication for U of L, said Bendapudi would not make a statement on a “private” conversation but, in a text message, Karman described the talk as “great.”
On Wednesday, Beard, 73, sent a letter to Bendapudi asking the school to remove his name from any existing or future mention at U of L because “the university’s commitment to young black men is far from what it should look like in 2021.”
Beard was one of the first half-dozen African American basketball players at U of L, signing with the school in 1965 after earning the Kentucky Mr. Basketball award at Breckinridge County High School.
He was one year behind Unseld, who went to U of L from Seneca High School and eventually became one of the 50 greatest NBA players of all time. Unseld died last June 2. His number — 31 — is one of four retired by U of L basketball.
Beard has also been upset that the school has not honored Unseld with a statue or by naming a building for him as it has for former U of L football star John Unitas.
But Beard’s primary concern has been the lack of opportunities for black men and women as head coaches or athletic administrators at U of L. Only one of the school’s 21 men’s or women’s programs is led by an African American: Mark Beckham, coach of the women’s tennis team.
Although Beard characterized the conversation with Bendapudi as “good,” he said that he had not changed his overall position.
“I hope things will start to change,” he said. “But it doesn’t change my stance. Not until I see change.”
