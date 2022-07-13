BOZICH | Big summer ahead for Lamar Jackson and Donovan Mitchell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If you’re making a list of the two most compelling athletes to crackle through the University of Louisville over the last decade, Lamar Jackson and Donovan Mitchell earned spots 1A and 1B. (You can choose who is 1A and who is 1B.)
Both delivered remarkable moments as Cardinals. Both were ready to succeed as profs before their college eligibility ended.
Both embarrassed multiple teams that passed on them in the NBA (Mitchell in 2017) and NFL (Jackson in 2018) drafts. Both have earned all-star recognition.
This summer both have arrived at noteworthy mileposts in their careers.
Although Mitchell will not become an unrestricted free agent until 2026, he has become the talk of New York City, where the drum is beating for the Knicks to work a deal to bring him to Madison Square Garden.
ESPN story on Jazz listening to overtures for Donovan Mitchell: https://t.co/9u7MwPjSgN— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022
Jackson is two weeks away from starting the final season of his rookie contract. Social media melts down any time Jackson posts something on Instagram or Twitter.
Jackson will make $23 million this season. Challenge your imagination. Try to create the parameters of Jackson’s next deal, which Jackson appears to determined to negotiate for himself because he has always operated without an agent.
WHEREISLAMARJACKSON https://t.co/qZ6epp5gC0— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 11, 2022
Let’s begin with Mitchell, who rolled through Louisville several weeks ago to work out and huddle with new U of L basketball coach Kenny Payne.
Over five seasons in Salt Lake City, Mitchell has averaged nearly 24 points. The Jazz have made the playoffs every season. He’s earned three straight trips to the NBA all-star game (although he missed the 2022 game with an illness).
Other than Jayson Tatum (taken third by Boston), Mitchell has thoroughly outperformed the 11 other players drafted ahead of him (like Markelle Fultz; Josh Jackson, Dennis Smith or Malik Monk) in June 2017.
But Utah coach Quin Snyder left after the season. The Jazz just traded Rudy Gobert to Minnesota. Utah has not been the big dog in the Western Conference since John Stockton and Karl Malone left.
On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported that the Jazz are willing to listen to offers for Mitchell, who grew up in Westchester County, north of New York City.
Mike Vacarro, the splendid columnist for the New York Post, wrote the Knicks have stockpiled enough future No. 1 draft picks and trade candidates to make a significant push for Mitchell.
Vacarro wrote more than that. He wrote the Knicks should make that move and team Mitchell with Jalen Brunson, the former Dallas Mavericks point guard the team just signed as a free agent.
Column: Donovan Mitchell won’t come cheap, and it’ll take more than a slew of draft picks to make it happen. Should the #Knicks part with their most popular player, RJ Barrett, to make it happen? I say yes. What does Leon Rose say? https://t.co/s4lrDI0oEt— Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) July 13, 2022
Mitchell has the dynamic game and the megawatt personality to sign at Madison Square Garden. He can help the Knicks win. He can team with Brunson, Julius Randle and others to make New York relevant in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell, who will turn 26 in September, is merely approaching his prime.
When the Knicks are competitive, they are the talk of the NBA. If the Knicks are the talk of the NBA, Mitchell will be the talk of New York City.
There will be opportunities in Manhattan that will never come to Mitchell in Salt Lake City. I hope Donovan Mitchell gets to New York so more fans can marvel at his game.
I didn’t think appreciation was an issue for Jackson. Considering he was a unanimous pick as the NFL MVP in 2020, I’m surprised it has become an issue.
But it is.
ESPN posted it rankings of the Top 10 NFL quarterbacks this week.
Lamar Jackson...had his team #1 seed in AFC in early DEC...despite being the #1 most injured team in historyranked #1 in the NFL throwing outside the numbers...& was top-10 in the NFL in rush yds when healthyand after injury BAL went 0-5…but he's not a top-10 QB😂 pic.twitter.com/vKjonv8z2m— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 11, 2022
Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady made the list. As they should.
So did young guns Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Hmmm.
Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott were also in the group. Two in that group have won Super Bowls. Two have not.
No wonder the Lamar Jackson Fan Club howled at the moon.
Yes Jackson missed four games with injuries last season. Yes, he threw only three more touchdowns (16) than interceptions. Yes, the Ravens missed the 2021 playoffs. Yes, Jackson has yet to lead Baltimore to the Super Bowl.
But if you conducted a draft of the current 32 NFL starting quarterbacks, Jackson would never last until the 11th pick.
NFL teams couldn’t be that stupid, even though Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Allen and Josh Rosen were all drafted ahead of him in 2018. That turned out well for general managers with the Browns, Jets and Cardinals, who all burned Top 10 picks in a year Jackson went 32nd. Now you understand why I never take pro days or the NFL Draft Combine seriously.
In the arena that matters more than an ESPN ranking, Jackson is about to score. He is going to get paid.
Allen got six years and $258 million from the Bills. Watson got five years and $230 million from the Browns.
At a camp near his hometown in southeastern Florida last weekend, Jackson said that he was optimistic he would reach a deal with the Ravens before training camp and that he did not expect to hold out.
Lamar Jackson is going to get paid. And, perhaps, Donovan Mitchell will get back home to New York City. This looks like a great summer for both former University of Louisville stars.
