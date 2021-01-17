LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Buffalo Bills defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday night.

But the real winner was sportsmanship, especially by the fans of the Bills.

That shined through after the game and into Sunday, when a group of Bills fans responded to the victory and the concussion Jackson suffered in the third quarter by making a stream of donations to a charity Jackson supports, which benefits the youth of Louisville.

The charity is Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit based in Louisville, where Jackson played for three seasons for the Louisville Cardinals and won the 2016 Heisman Trophy. Jackson donated $25,000 to Blessings in a Backpack in 2018 after raising the money by holding autograph sessions at local Planet Fitness locations.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, one Bills fan shared a picture of their $25 donation to Blessings in a Backpack to the NFL team's subreddit, saying "Here’s Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity." The nonprofit supplies food on the weekends to elementary schools children in Louisville who experience food insecurity.

Donations began pouring in to Blessings in a Backpack's Louisville chapter after a Buffalo Bills fan shared this post to the NFL team's subreddit when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against Buffalo with a concussion.

Many Bills fans on the subreddit responded to the initial post with their donations and well wishes for Jackson's speedy recovery.

"Put down $25, hope he gets well soon," one Reddit user wrote. "He’s an incredible talent and people doubted him for no reason, something Bills fans should be able to relate to with (Josh) Allen."

"#billsmafia This is an awesome charity that Lamar Jackson has supported in the past," a Bills fan wrote on Twitter with a link to Blessings in a Backpack's website. "Let’s show them some love tonight in Lamar’s honor!! Get well soon Lamar!" 

Blessings in a Backpack started in Louisville in 2005 and has since grown into a national organization that provides food on the weekends to more than 88,000 children nationwide, according to Robin Rueff, the nonprofit's director of digital. 

According to a tweet from Bills beat writer Ryan Talbot just before 2 p.m. Sunday, about $75,000 has been raised since Saturday night for Blessings in a Backpack.

The nonprofit tweeted Sunday: "Thank you, #BillsMafia."

The Bills ended Jackson’s third NFL season with the 17-3 victory in Buffalo, New York. The Bills will play either Kansas City or Cleveland in the AFC title game for the opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Ravens had not posted an update on Jackson’s condition.

