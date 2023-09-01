LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If this is the way it’s going to be for the University of Louisville football team during Jeff Brohm’s first season as the Cardinals’ coach, I’m going to condition myself to rewrite a string of columns.
Because what I thought I saw from the Cardinals in the first quarter was remarkably different from what I saw in the second quarter, when Louisville looked like a team that might win four games — or less.
Not so fast.
Then I had to delete the acidic words I composed about the Cardinals’ defense after they surrendered 28 points and 282 yards in the second quarter because that was not the way Louisville played in the second half.
In the end, the good/bad/good Cardinals were plenty good to handle Georgia Tech, 39-34, Friday night in front of 36,101 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Long ago former U of L coach Howard Schnellenberger taught Brohm that to believe was to be strong. The Cards believed and were plenty strong enough to win a game that had edged into the danger zone at halftime.
After riding a pair of field goals to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the Cards were buried in a blizzard of Georgia Tech points and U of L missed opportunities in the second quarter.
They allowed 28 points in the second quarter, which was twice as many points as they allowed in any quarter over 13 games last season.
They trailed 28-13 — and the only reason it wasn’t worse is Tech missed a 54-yard field goal on the final play of the half following a Jack Plummer interception.
Go back and check what people were saying about defensive coordinator Ron English on social media. It was not flattering.
It was certainly different than what they said about the Cardinals after Louisville outscored Tech 26-6 in the second half.
Louisville limited Tech to 6 points and 162 yards in the final 30 minutes.
Plummer found Jamari Thrash in the right corner of the end zone with a 20-yard TD pass to put U of L ahead, 29-28 with 8:08 to play.
Then, after another unyielding defensive effort, the Cards separated from the Yellow Jackets with a 74-yard touchdown run by Jawhar Jordan.
It was not the most direct route to a 1-0 start to kickoff the Brohm Era but it was a route that should bump U of L’s season ticket sales closer to 38,000 by next week.
Brohm will make his home debut Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when Murray State visits L&N Cardinal Stadium, the first of seven home games this season.
