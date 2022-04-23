BOZICH | D.J. Wagner worth the hype -- and epic U of L vs UK recruiting battle

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WDRB) — Kenny Payne and his two University of Louisville assistant basketball coaches, Kentucky assistant Chin Coleman, Penny Hardaway of Memphis and other high-octane Division I coaches left Court 1 at the Pacers Athletic Center here Friday night after seeing everything they came to see:
D.J. Wagner, the 16-year-old grandson of former Card Milt Wagner, scored 25 of the cleanest points you could imagine.
Wagner made an effortless three from the left wing less than 25 seconds into the game. He had 12 points by halftime. He added three more shots from distance, several steals and a handful of second-half assists as the New Jersey Scholars defeated Mac Irvin Fire, a powerful AAU program from Chicago, 80-60, won their opening game at the Nike EYBL event.
Wagner looked every bit the best high school junior in America, the dynamic player in the vortex of the most intoxicating recruiting tug of war between U of L and UK since …
… well, the floor is open, but my friend Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated and I nominate Rex Chapman (who picked UK in 1986) or Billy Thompson (who picked U of L in 1982).
“That’s two big schools,” D.J. Wagner said. “That’s two historical colleges recruiting me. That’s definitely an honor.”
Toss in the Kenny Payne vs. John Calipari element as well as a surprising serving of hard feelings that began two decades ago and this recruitment is on track to become a six-part Netflix series -- with a bonus episode on Name/Image/Likeness opportunities.
Payne played on Louisville’s 1986 NCAA title team with Milt Wagner. There is one coaching opening as well as other positions on Payne’s U of L staff, which has created speculation that one spot will go to D.J.’s grandfather. In recent weeks, several recruiting insiders have filed predictions that D.J. will follow his grandfather to Louisville.
Let’s take a timeout.
Dajuan Wagner, D.J.’s father, calls Payne “my uncle.” But on Friday night he bristled at the idea that Milt getting a job at Louisville will affect D.J.’s decision.
“It’s D.J.’s decision,” Dajuan Wagner said. “It shouldn’t take for Kenny to get a job for my Dad to work for the university. He did a lot for that university.
“It always comes up when I was coming up and now his grandson is coming up with him getting a job there. That’s my only beef.”
Dajuan also describes Calipari as "family" because he played his only season of college basketball for Cal at Memphis. Dajuan said that he started taking to D.J. to Calipari’s summer basketball camps when his son was 5— where the youngest Wagner was coached by Payne and Calipari.
Feel the hype — and the recruiting heat? D.J. Wagner, who led Camden High School to a New Jersey state title this season, said that he doesn’t.
“I’m not really aware of it,” D.J. Wagner said. “I don’t really know what’s going on. I’m just playing ball. I’m just happy to be out there.”
“We keep him away from all that,” Dajuan Wagner. “There’s other schools, too. It’s not just those two schools.”
I’ll pause here while everybody in the Bluegrass shrieks.
Although the consensus remains that this is a two-school race that will be a fascinating test of the immediate recruiting juice of Payne at Louisville versus the one-and-done magic Calipari has worked at Kentucky, Dajuan Wagner said that D.J.’s mother, Syreeta Brittingham, will be the parent making the recruiting visits.
“Maybe he’ll go to Auburn,” Dajuan Wagner said.
Relax. He laughed when he said it.
D.J. also mentioned Memphis, Villanova, Arkansas, Michigan and Syracuse, which explained Hardaway sitting in the front row, several seats from Payne and new Cards assistants Nolan Smith and Danny Manning Friday night. You didn’t need binoculars to spot Eric Musselman (Arkansas), Chris Beard (Texas), Scott Drew (Baylor) and Hubert Davis (North Carolina) walking around the perimeter of the court.
It was the kind of attention that you expect for a prospect who has been ranked the best player in the Class of 2023 for more than two years.
At 6 feet 3 inches and 170 pounds, Wagner is built more like his 6-5 grandfather. He also has the feathery jumper that confirms those bloodlines. But his game has many elements of his father. Dajuan was 6-2, 200 pounds when he averaged 21.2 points in the 2001-02 season for Calipari at Memphis before he was taken sixth overall in the 2002 NBA Draft by Cleveland.
Wagner changes speeds. He changes directions. He is a willing defender. He shares the ball. His shooting form belongs in a textbook. He competes as if he is determined not to let anybody beat him or steal his spot atop the rankings.
“He gets his points without hunting shots or forcing things or talking any trash,” said former Louisville star Pervis Ellison, the New Jersey Scholars executive director.
“I’ve seen guys talk trash to him and the only thing DJ will say is “Let’s go.’ Then you better look out because he just goes out and beats you.”
A head coach from a rival Atlantic Coast Coast program saw the commotion and crowd around Court 1 and quipped, “There’s no need for me to mess with that one.” Said another high major coach, “I think I’ll go watch another game.”
All signs pointed to what should basketball talk of the Bluegrass until the moment D.J. Wagner decides where he will play college basketball — and he has yet to decide where he would like to visit. Wagner, who is young for his class, said that he was open to a pitch from any school.
“I’m not focused on going to any certain school or if I want to go to this school,” he said. “I’m really open to every college. It’s an honor to see any type of coach sitting in the stands.”
As Wagner talked, his father stood 15 feet away, watching the scene. He was approached by a friend offering Wagner some of his chicken nuggets. In a building where the best of the best college coaches were watching the best of the best prospects, the man with the chicken nuggets was a reminder of how crazy this D.j.Wagner recruiting is certain to get.
The man was Arthur Barclay.
Remember the name?
He was Dajuan Wagner’s best friend at Camden High School in 2001 and he remains Dajuan Wagner’s best friend in 2022 — primarily because they played together at Camden High as well as the University of Memphis.
You see, Wagner considered following his father’s path to Louisville. But the Louisville staff, then led by Denny Crum, was not interested in Barclay, his 6-8 friend.
“After the strong Camden Connection with Milt, Billy (Thompson,) Kevin Walls and Nate Johnson (all former Cards from Camden), I thought they would call me,” Barclay said.
“Nothing. I never heard from them. I guess I wasn’t there taste. It’s fine. Everything worked out for me.”
Calipari did call and offer — and, as much as anything, that explains when Wagner went to Memphis and why Wagner’s connection to Calipari, now the head coach at Kentucky, are just as powerful as his ties to Louisville.
Calipari encouraged Dajuan Wagner by recruiting Barkley. He never averaged more than 2.6 points in three seasons but did leave with a degree in sociology. Calipari also found a spot on his bench for Milt Wagner, who worked for the Tigers while finishing the work for his degree.
Dajuan Wagner said he still does not understand why Louisville would not offer Barkley a scholarship or why the program has not retired his father’s No. 20. (For the record, U of L has honored Wagner's jersey. But it has only retired the numbers of Charlie Tyra, Wes Unseld, Darrell Griffith, Pervis Ellison and Russ Smith.)
“My Dad did great things for the university,” Dajuan said “He went to two or three (it was three — 1982, 1983 and the 1986 national title) Final Fours. He’s a legend there by himself.”
It’s all a lot to process, a recruiting soap opera unlike anything I can remember, even without considering the dynamic of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. On Saturday, former Kansas State guard Nijel Pack reportedly signed a two-year deal for $800,000, which led him to commit to Miami of Florida
Use your imagination.
And enjoy the ride. D.J. Wagner talked like that was exactly what he planned to do. He said his family’s instructions have been clear:
“Go wherever I feel best. Do what I think is best for me. Do what I what I want to do. Do what makes me happy.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.