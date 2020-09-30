BOZICH | How did Miami land former UK stars Adebayo & Herro? Credit Randy Embry, their local scout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the night the surprising Miami Heat earned their trip to the 2020 NBA Finals, Bam Adebayo dropped 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists on Boston.
Everybody knew Adebayo was capable of that during his single season at the University of Kentucky, right?
Some say that was the most dazzling performance in the Eastern Conference Finals. Others disagree. They nominate the 37 points Tyler Herro scored in Game 4.
Everybody knew Herro was capable of that during his single season at UK, right?
Fact check: Everybody did not know.
Randy Embry did, and the Heat have benefited from the shrewd work by Embry, the former UK player who scouts for Miami from his home base in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Embry was a critical part of the decision-making process when the Heat drafted Adebayo in 2017 and Herro last year. Embry has the trust of Heat President Pat Riley, trust that can be traced to the friendship they built as UK teammates in 1964 and 1965.
“(Heat executives) told me there was a good chance we’re going to take these guys if they’re available,” Embry said. “They asked me, ‘What do you think?’
“I highly recommended both of them. Luckily, it’s worked out real, real well.”
How well?
The Heat handled Indiana, Milwaukee and Boston to earn their spot against the Lakers when the NBA Finals begin in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday night. As the No. 4 seed, Miami has taken out the No. 5, 1 and 2 seeds while winning 12 of 15 games.
Adebayo averaged 13 points per game at Kentucky. He scored 43 points in the Wildcats’ four NCAA Tournament games. He was selected after Markelle Fultz, Frank Ntilikina and others as the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Herro averaged 14 points at Kentucky. His scored 49 points in four NCAA Tournament games. Herro was selected after Darius Garland, Jarrett Culver and others as the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Miami did not pass on either player.
The Heat took Herro ahead of Romeo Langford, Ty Jerome and Keldon Johnson last summer.
What did Embry see?
“I liked his ability to shoot the basketball and how hard he played,” Embry said. “He played extremely hard. He ran the floor and got himself open.
“They ran some picks for him and he got his shot off real, real quick. Great range. Great free throw shooter.
“One of the first guys to practice and one of the last to leave. He evidently loves the game of basketball and really works at his game.’’
Ask Embry about Herro’s 37-point performance against the Celtics. He loves to talk about that game.
“That night he got those points, his performance was as good as anybody I’ve ever seen on TV,” Embry said.
“The way he scored them. He scored from all three levels: around the basket, mid-range and from three. All different people guarding him. He did it all.”
In 2017, the Miami pick was Adebayo over Justin Jackson or Harry Giles. Why?
“One thing that I really really liked about Bam when I watched him was his attitude,” Embry said.
“When you’re good and they’re double teaming you, a lot of times it’s hard to get the ball to you. If he didn’t get the ball, I never saw him pout, drop his head or complain. He kept on playing and playing hard. That, to me, is very, very important.”
Riley, Miami’s Hall of Fame team president, made the call. Heat coach Eric Spoelstra was all in, too.
But credit Embry with an assist.
Embry, 77, and Riley have remained friends for more than 50 years. They formed a bond that led to the Heat offering Embry a scouting position after he retired from 32 years as a teacher and basketball and baseball coach in the Owensboro area in1999.
Embry is the guy who scouted Adebayo and Herro 12 to 15 times during their single seasons in John Calipari’s program.
Embry shows up at games 90 minutes before tipoff so he can sit anonymously along the baseline. He doesn’t want players to realize he is watching how serious they are about their craft during warm-ups.
Randy Embry does his homework. He studies their shooting form. Is it sound? He looks for leadership qualities. Are they energy guys?
This season, like most seasons, Embry estimated that he attended close to 100 college basketball games, logging nearly 20,000 miles on his car.
From Owensboro, Embry said he books his calendar with games in Louisville, Lexington, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Evansville, Murray and anywhere in the area that he needs to visit.
Did I mention Embry was 77?
The Heat awarded him NBA championship rings for the titles the franchise won in 2006, 2012 and 2013. He’s not ready to stop. He’s ready to turn on his television and watch Miami chase another trophy.
“It’s been an unbelievable run,” Embry said. “Only two teams left in the bubble and we’re one of the two.”
