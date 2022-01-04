LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — After winning their last four games by an average of 33.8 points, the question for John Calipari’s Kentucky basketball team was basic:
Could the Wildcats continue their winning play on the road against a Top 25 opponent?
Not Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Down a point with 21 seconds to play, the Wildcats turned the ball over twice and lost to Louisiana State, 65-60.
The Wildcats had to play without one starting guard (Sahvir Wheeler) for 36 minutes and then had their other starting guard (TyTy Washington) compromised by cramps over the final nine minutes.
It showed in the final 21 seconds. First, Oscar Tshiebwe threw the ball away, leading to a dunk that put LSU ahead, 63-60. Then a turnover by Davion Mintz set up another LSU score.
Little was easy for Kentucky at the Maravich Assembly Center.
Less than four minutes into the game, UK lost Wheeler. Chasing his man down the court on defense, Wheeler was blindsided and flattened by a screen set by LSU center Efton Reid.
Wheeler is 5 feet 9 inches and 180 pounds. Reid is 7 feet, 238 pounds. Physics were not in Wheeler’s favor, especially considered he was not expecting the contact.
Wheeler went down and stay down for several minutes. He wobbled off the floor with assistance and did not return.
Five minutes later, Kentucky lost another important part for the remainder of the first half when Tshiebwe was assessed his second foul.
Toss in Kellan Grady missing all seven of his field goal attempts, including six from distance, and Lance Ware going 0 for 4 from the foul line, and Kentucky was fortunate to be within 5 points (35-30) at halftime.
Credit Jacob Toppin for that. He took six shots. He made six shots, including a 12-footer from the left baseline at the halftime buzzer.
Grady rallied in the second half, making four consecutive threes in less than five minutes. The fourth one pushed the Wildcats to a 50-41 lead.
But UK lost Washington to an injury several minutes after that. They went nearly 11 minutes with only one field goal as the Tigers moved to an 8-point lead.
While the SEC is as strong and difficult as it has been in years, Georgia is not one of the teams that makes the league challenging.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 216 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power formula. They have already lost home games to Wofford, George mason, East Tennessee State and Gardner Webb.
The Bulldogs, and former Indiana coach Tom Crean, will visit Rupp Arena Saturday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.