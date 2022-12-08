BOZICH | Louisville football is a home Jeff Brohm has always believed in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Nothing brings out the best — and the worst — in a fan base like a college football coaching search.
Everybody has the guy they must have — and the guys they can’t stand.
Some people want the defensive guru. Others want the offensive wizard. You can try to identify the up and comer. Unless you’re one of those people who insist you need a veteran who has proven he can win.
The message boards open with screaming and escalate into a roaring crossfire. In the end, the best thing an athletic director can do is make his call and cover his ears.
Who is this John L. Smith character? Never heard of him.
Hasn’t Charlie Strong been a career assistant?
Then there is the surgical hiring of Jeff Brohm from Purdue that University of Louisville athletic director Josh Heird executed in 81 hours this week.
Louisville fans wanted Brohm yesterday. They want him today. And they will want him tomorrow.
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm (second from left) appeared with his brother Greg, friend Chick DeSensi and his father Oscar at the Flaget High School alumni association luncheon Wednesday. WDRB Photo/Rick Bozich
FILE - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, center, leads his team onto the field for the the team's NCAA college football game in the Music City Bowl against Auburn in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2018. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
In this photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against TCU in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday. One big advantage for the Boilermakers: Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State don't appear on the schedule. They open the season by hosting Iowa on Oct. 24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jeff Brohm makes an appearance at a U of L NCAA volleyball game on Dec. 8, 2022
Jeff Brohm makes an appearance at a U of L NCAA volleyball game on Dec. 8, 2022, shortly before the expected announcement that he will be U of L's new men's football coach. (Image by: Eric Crawford / WDRB)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Louisville Fans
Fans packed into Cardinal Stadium as Jeff Brohm was introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Louisville Fans
Fans packed into Cardinal Stadium as Jeff Brohm is introduced was the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm Introduced
Jeff Brohm is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm's Introductory News Conference
A crowd of media, fans and friends await Jeff Brohm's introductory news conference Thursday at the Cardinal Stadium. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm's Introductory News Conference
A crowd of media, fans and friends await Jeff Brohm's introductory news conference Thursday at the Cardinal Stadium. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm Graphic
A TV graphic announces Jeff Brohm as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm Graphic
A TV graphic announces Jeff Brohm as the new head football coach at the University of Louisville. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm celebrates a win as starting quarterback for the University of Louisville. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm surveys the field as quarterback at Louisville. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff and Brian Brohm
Jeff Brohm, then an assistant coach at Louisville, speaks with his brother, Brian, who was the Cardinals' starting quarterback. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff and Brian Brohm
Jeff Brohm, then an assistant coach at Louisville, speaks with his brother, Brian, who was the Cardinals' starting quarterback. (WDRB Photo)
Brohm Family
Jeff Brohm and his family are introduced at a news conference at Cardinal Stadium. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
University of Louisville Athletic Association
The University of Louisville Athletic Association board votes to approve Jeff Brohm as the Cardinals' next head football coach. Dec. 8, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm speaks with his quarterback in 2002 as head coach of the Louisville Fire of the AF2.
Brohm Family
Jeff Brohm, right, pictured with his family in Louisville.
Brohm family
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm (second from left) appeared with his brother Greg, friend Chick DeSensi and his father Oscar at the Flaget High School alumni association luncheon Wednesday. WDRB Photo/Rick Bozich
Jeff Brohm
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm spoke to more than 100 members of the Flaget High School alumni association Wednesday afternoon. WDRB Photo/Rick Bozich
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm pictured when he was an assistant coach at the University of Illinois in 2010-11.
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm when he was an assistant coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2012.
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm when he was introduced as head coach at Western Kentucky University in 2014.
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm addresses his team before a game in 2015 against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (WDRB Photo)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm enjoys a walk through campus on the way to a game as head coach of Western Kentucky University
Jeff Brohm
FILE - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, center, leads his team onto the field for the the team's NCAA college football game in the Music City Bowl against Auburn in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2018. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, center, calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Jeff Brohm
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm looks on during the second half of a 2018 game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.
Howard Schnellenberger and Jeff Brohm
Howard Schnellenberger and Jeff Brohm
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm
In this photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against TCU in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday. One big advantage for the Boilermakers: Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State don't appear on the schedule. They open the season by hosting Iowa on Oct. 24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm will begin his sixth season at Purdue when the Boilermakers host Penn State on Sept. 1. Big Ten photo.
Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm roams the sidelines as head coach of Purdue University
Jeff Brohm makes an appearance at a U of L NCAA volleyball game on Dec. 8, 2022
Jeff Brohm makes an appearance at a U of L NCAA volleyball game on Dec. 8, 2022, shortly before the expected announcement that he will be U of L's new men's football coach. (Image by: Eric Crawford / WDRB)
“I’ve been in the AD role now for 366 days,” Heird said Thursday. “Jeff, you’ve made my job harder for 365 of them.”
Heird can write one liners — and recruit. He delivered a coach with a higher approval rating than Santa Claus. Even before Brohm made his introductory remarks he had people believing the Cardinals can achieve things they haven’t achieved in years.
What other candidate could enter saying this?
“I’ve coached at many different places, some near, some far. I never really left Louisville. My heart is always here.”
That’s a wrap.
There hasn’t been any sniping or talk show debate. There have been more than 400 calls to the U of L ticket office by people eager to purchase 2023 season tickets.
Cardinal Stadium facilities people estimated nearly 1,000 fans crowded into the Angel’s Envy Stadium Club simply to give Brohm a standing ovation Thursday.
There were plenty of graduates of Trinity High School, Brohm’s alma mater. But I also saw faces from St. Xavier, DeSales, Male, Manual, Ballard and other schools across the area.
They heard Brohm say Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski asked him how much money he wanted and how many years he wanted added to his contract to stay at the Big Ten program in West Lafayette, Indiana.
They heard Brohm say this was not about money or job security or better facilities or any other perks.
It was about coming home.
“This is not a job to me,” Brohm said. “This has been a way of life for me since I was born.”
Ball game over.
This isn’t the hiring. This is a love affair. It’s a call to pack Cardinal Stadium again. Only 268 days until the Cards open the 2023 season in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.
Louisville has not been as gaga about the arrival of a new football coach since Howard Schnellenberger brought his national championship and Super Bowl rings here from Miami on Dec. 2, 1984.
With Brohm, Louisville will get everything it wanted and needs in a football coach.
They get a coach with a career winning percentage of 60% while putting seven of his nine teams in bowl games.
They get a coach whose teams entertain with a thoroughly modern passing attack. Quarterbacks thrive under Brohm.
They get a coach who won’t be heading for the exit door the first time Michigan State (Smith), the Atlanta Falcons (Bobby Petrino), Texas (Strong) or South Carolina/Cincinnati (Scott Satterfield) call.
They have a Louisville man with a Louisville pedigree in charge and invested in trying to fulfill Schnellenberger’s original dream of pursuing a national championship.
When Schnellenberger said it, it was reasonable to roll your eyes. Louisville played in a fading minor league baseball stadium. It had just considered dropping down from Division I-A to I-AA. It operated in a conference (The Metro) that didn’t include football.
Brohm believed in Schnellenberger’s vision when it was merely a vision, playing quarterback for the Cards from 1989-1993. He believes in it more now, especially with a sparkling 60,000-seat stadium, a Heisman Trophy winner alum (Lamar Jackson) starring in the NFL and a prime spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
He gave up more money and more security and a job in a league with more football prestige.
On Monday morning Brohm dropped his son, Brady, at high school in Lafayette, Indiana. He started a drive to the Purdue football office. In two hours, he had a press conference schedule to discuss Purdue’s invitation to the Citrus Bowl and then he was driving to visit recruits in Indianapolis.
Hold on. Brady texted his father and asked him if he checked Twitter.
No, Brohm had not checked Twitter. There was recruiting work to do.
“You might want to check Twitter,” Brady Brohm said. Brady also sent a text to his grandfather, Oscar, in Louisville with the same suggestion.