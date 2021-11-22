LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — We are less than two weeks into the season. I’m going to give teams credit for what they have done as well as what they are supposed to do.
Nobody has done more than Matt Painter’s Purdue team.
Beat North Carolina by 9 and then followed it up by beating Villanova by six. Both on a neutral court. The Boilermakers have scored 90 or more in four games.
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is a lottery pick. Trevion Williams and Zach Edey rank among the Top 10 most efficient players in the nation with Ken Pomeroy.
Sasha Stefanovic has already made 18 shots from distance. Caleb Furst is a terrific freshman.
Purdue is my new pick as the No. 1 team in the nation but I wouldn’t argue if you voted for Gonzaga, UCLA or Kansas.
1. Purdue (5-0) — Inside strength? Check. Shooters? Check? Slashers? Check. Matt Painter has a team with all the parts.
2. UCLA (4-0) — The Bruins get Gonzaga Tuesday — after playing Bellarmine Monday night.
3. Kansas (3-0) — Bill Self isn’t going to let Baylor win the Big 12 again.
4. Gonzaga (4-0) — Big week for the Zags: UCLA Tuesday and Duke Friday.
5. Duke (5-0) — Sources say Paolo Banchero hasn’t missed a beat.
6. Villanova (3-2) — The Wildcats are very good but UCLA and Purdue were better.
7. Baylor (4-0) — The Bears edged Stanford by 38.
8. Kentucky (3-1) — The Wildcats’ next four opponents are not ranked in the Top 240 teams in the nation by Ken Pomeroy.
9. Auburn (3-0) — We’ll find out how good the Tigers are when they play UConn Wednesday.
10. Alabama (4-0) — Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide against unbeaten (5-0) Iona and Rick Pitino on Thanksgiving.
11. Memphis (4-0) — Western Kentucky made Penny Hardaway’s team of 5-stars sweat.
12. Arizona (5-0) — How’s life without Sean Miller? Pretty, pretty, pretty good.
13. Texas (3-1) — The Longhorns are on a cupcake diet until they play Seton Hall Dec. 9.
14. Houston (3-0) — The Cougars embarrassed Virginia.
15. UConn (4-0) — The Huskies have adjusted to life without James Bouknight.
16. Arkansas (3-0) — Put Eric Musselman on the list of guys who schedule like they’re on a one-day contract. Pick it up, sir.
17. USC (3-0) — The games were Temple and Florida Gulf Coast, but credit the Trojans for playing two road games.
18. St. Bonaventure (5-0) — Beat unbeaten Marquette by 16 but the Bonnies were up by 27.
19. Florida (3-0) — Who predicted Mike White would outlast Dan Mullen?
20. Seton Hall (3-0) — As usual, Kevin Willard has a tough, physical team — as the Pirates showed by winning at Michigan.
21. Michigan — Overrated? Sure looked like it against Arizona.
22. Tennessee (3-1) — The Vols bounced back from an ugly loss to Villanova by dominating North Carolina.
23. Illinois (2-1) — Kofi Cockburn returns when the Illini play Cincinnati Monday night.
24. BYU (4-0) — Alex Barcello gives Mark Pope one of the most overlooked guards in the nation and he showed it against Oregon.
25. Indiana (4-0) — It does not appear that Indiana spent $10 million to get worse but it’s early.
