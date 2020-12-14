LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville was not the only team on my Associated Press Top 25 college basketball ballot that did not play last week.
Neither did No. 1 Gonzaga. Nor did Virginia.
Meanwhile, teams like Iowa played three teams. You get the games that you can get. This week conference play ramps up in the ACC, Big Ten, Big East and Big 12.
My weekly ballot:
1.Gonzaga (3-0) -- Two Top 10 wins with a shot for a third Saturday against Iowa.
2. Baylor (4-0) -- Ken Pomeroy has the Bears favored in their final 20 games -- if they play 20 more games.
3. Iowa (6-0) -- Only one team -- North Carolina -- has come within 25 of the Hawkeyes, and Roy Williams' team lost by 13. Yes, Luka Garza scored 34 points in 17 minutes against Iowa State.
4. Michigan State (6-0) -- A bit alarming the Spartans gave up 91 to Oakland Sunday.
5. West Virginia (6-1) -- Handled that Richmond team that beat Kentucky by 16.
6. Kansas (6-1) -- At Texas Tech Thursday will be fun -- even with reduced fans.
7. Houston (4-0) -- After defeating South Carolina, the Cougars will go for the SEC title Saturday at Alabama.
8. Villanova (5-1) -- Impressive comeback at Georgetown.
9. Texas (5-1) -- Still the reigning Maui/Asheville champions.
10. Creighton (4-1) -- A missed free throw from taking Kansas into overtime.
11. Tennessee (2-0) -- The Team To Beat in the SEC.
12. Wisconsin (4-1) -- Have the week off and nothing but conference play ahead.
13. Florida State (3-0) -- Nice wins over Indiana and Florida. The Team to Beat in the ACC?
14. Missouri (5-0) -- Illinois and Oregon give the Tigers two Top 25 Ken Pom wins.
15. Illinois (4-2) -- Brad Underwood was not happy with the Missouri loss.
16. San Diego State (5-0) -- Beat Arizona State, likely the second-best team in the Pac-12, by a dozen on the road. Also beat UCLA.
17. North Carolina (4-2) -- Might be too high considering two losses and only a six-point win over North Carolina Central.
18. Virginia (3-1) -- The Cavs will end nearly two weeks off when they play Villanova this weekend -- if they play Villanova this weekend.
19. Duke (2-2) -- It's only conference games the rest of the way for the Blue Devils, starting with a trip to Notre Dame Wednesday. Is that OK with you, Nate Oats?
20. Texas Tech (6-1) -- For the record, the Red Raiders have not beaten a Top 100 team.
21. Rutgers (4-0) -- Open conference play at Maryland Monday night.
22. Louisville (4-0) -- That Western Kentucky game was a long, long time ago.
23. Clemson (5-0) -- Don't sleep on the Tigers, who have beaten Mississippi State, Purdue, Maryland and Alabama. I doubt that was OK with Nate Oats.
24. Richmond (4-1) -- The Spiders' best win was against Kentucky, and we know what that means this season.
25. Saint Louis (4-0) -- I want to see what Travis Ford's team does at Minnesota Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.