BOZICH | Ranking John Calipari's 30 first-round NBA picks at Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Thursday night in Brooklyn, Isaiah Jackson will be the guy who extends John Calipari’s string of having a University of Kentucky player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft to 12 consecutive seasons.
Jackson is likely to be taken in the final 10 selections of Round 1. His UK teammate, B.J. Boston, is listed as a second-round pick in most mock drafts.
David Johnson, the former Trinity High School and University of Louisville guard, also projects as a second-rounder, as does Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey.
Calipari’s run of first-round draft picks at UK began with the record five-man class in 2010 and has featured at least a pair of first-rounders in 10 seasons.
I’ve made a list of the 30 UK guys who preceded Jackson in the first round and ranked them by their performance and how high they were selected.
30. James Young, guard, Pick 17, 2014: The Celtics had buyer’s remorse after taking Young ahead of Gary Harris, Clint Capela and 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic. Shot his way out of the league after four seasons by making less than 37% of his field-goal attempts. Finished last season in Israel.
29. Daniel Orton, center, Pick 29, 2010: Averaged less than three points and three rebounds over 51 games in three seasons, earning four starts. Released by the Wizards in 2014 and never returned to the NBA. Played in the Philippines until he got in trouble for calling former boxer Manny Pacquiao “a joke.” Last listed as playing for Kumamoto in Japan.
28. Marquis Teague, guard, Pick 29, 2012: Never developed at point guard as the Bulls expected, so they moved on after 48 games. Has played three games in the NBA since 2014, as his career shifted to Europe and Korea.
27. Archie Goodwin, guard, Pick 29, 2013: Goodwin might have benefited from another year in college to improve his ball-handling and decision-making. He’s been out of the league since 2017, starting 15 games in his career. Failed to learn there’s more to the game than shooting.
26. Skal Labissiere, forward, Pick 28, 2016: Survived four seasons in the leagu,e which were four more than many predicted after one uneven season at UK. Released by the Hawks and Knicks last season with career averages of 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.
25. Kevin Knox, forward, Pick 9, 2018: His three-year run with the Knicks is likely to end after Knox did not start any games under new coach Tom Thibodeau. Has yet to shoot better than 39% in any season.
24. Malik Monk, guard, Pick 7, 2017: In four seasons with the Hornets, Monk has started one game because of issues with turnovers and defense. Improved his three-point shooting to 40.1% this season. A restricted free agent, Monk is likely to land elsewhere next season.
23. Terrence Jones, forward, Pick 18, 2012: Another choppy career that sent him from Houston to New Orleans to Milwaukee to Houston. Averaged nearly 11 points and six boards for the Bucks and Pelicans in 2017 but has played in two NBA games since that season. Career notes have him bouncing to the Philippines and Puerto Rico.
22. Brandon Knight, guard, Pick 8, 2011: Injuries, especially a torn ACL, derailed his career in 2018. Has not played in the NBA since March 11, 2020. Worked out with the Bucks for a spot as a backup guard in March 2021 but was not signed. Averaged 14 points over parts of nine seasons.
21. Trey Lyles, forward, Pick 6, 2015: Has settled into a role as a backup in San Antonio, bouncing there after two seasons in Utah and two more in Denver. Averaged five points and 3.7 rebounds while starting nine games for the Spurs this season. Solid but less than spectacular.
20. Tyrese Maxey, guard, Pick 21, 2020: The Sixers like what they saw from Maxey in 61 games, including eight starts. Averaged eight points and two assists but must improve his 30.1% three-point stroke. Has a chance to be rotation regular.
19. Immanuel Quickley, guard, Pick 25, 2020: Thrived on the big stage in Madison Square Garden while becoming a fan favorite as he averaged 11.4 points off the bench. Not many rookies shoot 39% from distance. Keep an eye on this one, because the Knicks love him.
18. Keldon Johnson, forward, Pick 29, 2019: Almost slid out of the first round but improved on his rookie season with the Spurs in year two, enough for Gregg Popovich to add him to the U.S. Olympic team. Averaged 12.8 points and six boards while starting 67 games for Popovich, a coach who typically prefers veterans.
17. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, forward, Pick 2, 2012: The glue guy from UK’s 2012 NCAA title team had his eight-season NBA run end when he was released by the Knicks last fall. MKG started 356 games in Charlotte but averaged double figures in two seasons: 2015 and 2016. Lack of a jump shot ended it for him.
16. Tyler Herro, guard, Pick 13, 2019: The hype train that Herro stirred with his dynamic rookie run in the playoffs for the Heat slowed last season as his three-point shooting percentage dropped and his turnovers increased. Some suggested Herro might benefit from a less lively home base than Miami.
15. P.J. Washington, forward, Pick 12, 2019: Built on an impressive rookie season with Charlotte with a better sophomore year, starting 61 games. Made himself into a 39% three-point shooter while averaging 6.5 boards and 12.9 points. Should have a long, productive career.
14. Willie Cauley-Stein, Pick 6, 2015: After four seasons as a prime contributor in Sacramento, WCS moved to the Warriors and the Mavericks. Fits well with the Mavericks as a hybrid front-court player who plays about 17 minutes a game and excels on defense. Basically the player most projected.
13. Nerlens Noel, center, Pick 6, 2013: After playing for the Sixers, Mavericks and Thunder, Noel found a home with the Knicks last season, starting 41 games and drawing praise for his rebounding and defense. Finally with the right coaching staff.
12. Patrick Patterson, forward, Pick 14, 2010: The Clippers are his fifth NBA team, where Patterson played in 38 games this season while averaging nearly 11 points. Listed with nearly $44 million in career earnings at Basketball-Reference. Free agent. Has done well.
11. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, guard, Pick 11, 2018: Underrated when he came to Kentucky, SGA has emerged as one of the league’s best all-around young guards with the Thunder. Doesn’t take bad shots. Shares the ball. Defends. And made nearly 42% of his shots from distance this season.
10. Jamal Murray, guard, Pick 7, 2016: Was on track for his finest NBA season, scoring 50 points in a game without shooting a free throw before he suffered a torn ACL in April. Averaged better than 18 points per game for the Nuggets after averaging 26.5 in the playoffs last season.
9. Eric Bledsoe, guard, Pick 18, 2010: Solid 11-year veteran who missed out on the Bucks’ NBA title run this season after he was traded to New Orleans. Has averaged a dozen points or more for eight straight seasons. Voted first-team all-defense in 2019. On the downside of an excellent career.
8. Bam Adebayo, forward, Pick 14, 2017: Tough, versatile, respected young star who has improved every season in the league. After averaging 18.7 points and nine rebounds for the Heat, Adebayo took his place on the U.S. Olympic team.
7. De’Aaron Fox, guard, Pick 5, 2017: One of the game’s most overlooked stars because he plays for a poorly-run franchise outside of the league’s prime locations in Sacramento. If he averaged 25.2 points and 7.2 assists in Boston, New York or L.A., the national applause would be much louder.
6. DeMarcus Cousins, center, Pick 5, 2010: Dominant big man who hasn’t been the same since he suffered a ruptured Achilles in January 2018. Averaged 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while splitting time between Houston and the Clippers this season. Unrestricted free agent who needs a spot as a backup on a top team.
5. John Wall, guard, Pick 1, 2010: Returned to form after missing a season with a leg injury by averaging more than 20 points and nearly seven assists for the lowly Rockets. Two seasons remaining on a contract that will pay him another $91 million. Stuck on a bad team with an unmovable contract.
4. Karl Anthony-Towns, Pick 1, 2015: Despite averaging 23 points and 11.6 rebounds over six seasons, Towns has not been able to make the Timberwolves a playoff factor in the Western Conference. He’s a two-time All-Star who would likely benefit from a move to a franchise with a wiser front office. Only 25, Towns has scored 9,352 points.
3. Julius Randle, forward, Pick 7, 2014: Made his first All-Star team last winter by averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds with the Knicks. Has developed into one of the best big-man shooters in the league, averaging more than two made three-point field goals last season while making 41% of his attempts.
2. Devin Booker guard, Pick 13, 2015: Went directly from leading Phoenix to the NBA Finals to his spot on the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo. One of the NBA’s most dynamic young stars, averaging 22 or more points for five straight seasons. The face of the Suns’ franchise.
1. Anthony Davis, center, Pick 1, 2012: One of the NBA’s 10 best players when healthy, Davis helped the Lakers win the league championship last season. He’s averaged nearly 24 points and 10 boards over nine seasons while making seven All-Star teams. On track to be a Hall of Famer.
