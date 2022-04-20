BOZICH | Tyler Harrell departure reminds Louisville football transfer portal is a shark tank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the last four seasons the Alabama football program put five wide receivers in the first round of the NFL Draft.
You will be able to upgrade the number to six in five seasons when Alabama’s Jameson Williams hears his name called in the first 15 picks of the 2022 Draft April 28 in Las Vegas.
If you’re trying to understand why Louisville receiver Tyler Harrell went directly from final drill of Cards’ spring practice into the transfer portal, those first two paragraphs are the best clues that I can offer, especially the second one.
Alabama transformed Williams from a guy who caught 15 passes in two seasons at Ohio State into a frightening weapon who had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns playing for coach Nick Saban.
Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, throws the football in Tuscaloosa. The informed chatter has Harrell using his 4.2 speed to run a fly route to Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Harrell visited Alabama for the Crimson Tide spring game last weekend. Even before Harrell told BamaOnLine that he had a “phenomenal” look at Saban’s national-championship-or-bust program, you could connect the dots on where this one was heading. You can use your imagination about what NIL opportunities might be available at Alabama. (Link to BamaOnLine story.)
The update we’ve all been waiting on … Louisville WR Tyler Harrell (@EasyMoneyTy_) details his OV to #Alabama over the weekend and why he could potentially see himself suiting up with #RollTide (VIP) https://t.co/CllblSLNKK pic.twitter.com/w3PPuaa6Dv— Hank South (@HankSouth247) April 20, 2022
Which doesn’t make it easier for coach Scott Satterfield and the Louisville football program to process or accept. The Cards are trying to get back on the right side of .500. Losing a talent like Harrell is a portal punch that hits the Cards like a blind-side block.
With Jordan Watkins drawing praise during spring ball at Ole Miss after also transferring from U of L, the Cards have been tag-teamed by the Southeastern Conference. This is the part of the “It Just Means More” stuff they don’t show you in the TV commercials.
But at least Watkins gave Louisville some heads up so the staff could adjust in recruiting. Harrell’s departure has all the warmth of a Dear Coach Letter. Welcome to college football, 2022.
One of the last remaining Bobby Petrino era recruits, Harrell was another backup at Louisville for three seasons, catching two balls (total) over the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons. Both came against Georgia Tech on Oct. 5, 2018.
Prior to last season, Satterfield talked up Harrell as much any player on the Cards’ roster. The coach insisted Harrell was more than simply the fastest guy on the team. He was a player who improved his ability to run routes. His hands became more reliable.
When you can run the way Harrell can run, you average nearly 30 yards per reception, double the average of Watkins and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, the Cards’ other top wide receivers.
This season figured to be better for Harrell. Satterfield committed to encouraging quarterback Malik Cunningham to take more attempts downfield. Watkins was gone.
Harrell was positioned to be The Man.
Now, insiders expect Harrell is ready to try to become The Man at Alabama, following the path of Williams, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and other members of the Crimson Tide’s NFL pipeline.
Tyler Harrell was spotted today repping Alabama with his family. Great sign. 👀 @EasyMoneyTy_ pic.twitter.com/CniwZIIYey— Crimson Coverage (@CrimsonCoverage) April 16, 2022
Harrell put his name in the NCAA transfer portal last week. Harrell did not make honorable mention all-ACC last season, but Alabama had obviously done its research.
Harrell made his first visit to Alabama last weekend. It certainly sounds as if it could be his last visit, according to BamaOnLine. (I messaged Harrell on social media Wednesday. He has not responded.)
But he did speak with BamaOnLine. Harrell’s thoughts about Alabama were exactly what you would expect any receiver to say about Alabama:
“It was phenomenal. It was a good fan base. It was an experience I ain’t ever seen before. I was excited about it. I liked what was going on as far as the facilities, the football field, the apartments, stuff like that. The academics, they’re big on that as well. Everything was just great.”
Need more? How about Harrell talking about Saban?
“It was kind of surprising because I ain’t ever expect to meet Coach Saban in person. I always see him on TV. It was good. He was a chill dude. He’s about his business. He’s funny, too. We had our laughs, too.”
And while Harrell told BamaOnLine that he did not want to identify Alabama as his favorite (with Miami, his hometown school, and national champion Georgia also inquiring), he said there were things at Alabama that excited him.
“Like I said, just with the quarterback, with Bryce Young,” Harrell told BamaOnLine. “I just feel like with his arm and his capability of throwing the ball, I feel like our chemistry would be fine with the speed I have and the capability I have as well. I feel like we could go a long way with it.”
What about Louisville, the place where Harrell is still finishing classes this semester?
April 14, 2022
A program source said the coaching staff was surprised by his move. Harrell was positioned to be the team’s No. 1 wideout. He had a fine spring practice. The source said that several Louisville players spoke with Harrell, trying to convince him to return. The coaching staff made its pitch.
But the source said the reality is that no U of L football players who have placed their names in the portal have returned to the program.
That’s the direction this is going. If a football program like Alabama wants your best receiver to team with its Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at the end of spring practice, there isn’t much Louisville can do other than watch it happen.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.