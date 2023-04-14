ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the dugout to the walk-up music, Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. is leaving his mark on the Elizabethtown Sports Park.
He's making sure the future of baseball can get a taste of what it's like to be a professional. The inaugural season began Friday for The Ripken Experience Elizabethtown.
"There can only be one winner but you can enjoy the experience with your teammates, play tough competition, you can grow from the experience," Ripken said.
Ripken and Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory threw out the first pitch and then the under-12 teams of Etown Shock and Michigan-based Motor City Hit Dogs played in the first game.
The sports complex has been around for about a decade and brings in $150 million for the city each year. Gregory expects that, and more. for years to come thanks to the partnership with Ripken.
Time to play ball. First pitch by Etown Mayor Jeff Gregory followed by Ripken Jr. pic.twitter.com/Iu0pKuZvWY— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) April 14, 2023
"Ripken Experience is Ripken Experience an it really brings a name and trademark and brand that a lot of other places don't get to see," Gregory said.
The tournament continues throughout the weekend with 30 teams and 34 games. The baseball season will host 20 tournaments in 2023, which will feature over 1,000 teams.
There's 12 youth turf fields with LED lighting, nine batting cages and stadium seating so each player gets a Big League experience.
"When we had the opportunity to check it out and partner, we jumped at that opportunity," Ripken said. "This complex is gorgeous."
