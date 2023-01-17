LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will visit Louisville later this month.
After a two-year hiatus, the tour gives fans the opportunity to interact with current and former players, minor leaguers, broadcasters and members of the organization's front office staff.
The caravan will stop at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The visit is free and open to the public.
According to a news release, Reds infielder Spencer Steer, minor league infielder Nick Northcut, minor league pitcher Levi Stoudt, former MLB and Louisville Bats catcher Corky Miller, Reds on the Radio broadcaster Tommy Thrall, Reds Bally Sports Ohio broadcasters John Sadak and Sam LeCure and assistant general manager Sam Grossman are scheduled to appear in Louisville.
Seating is limited at the caravan stops, and autographs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis while time allows. There will be non posed photos.
