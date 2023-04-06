SHELBYVILLE, Ky. -- Kenyon Goodin has been the consummate 2-sport star since arriving at Collins High School for his Sophomore year. A three-year starter in both football and basketball.
The decision on which sport to play in college took a recent turn. He will now stay home and play basketball at Bellarmine.
The 6-foot-3-inches Goodin put up numbers in football and basketball that drew plenty of attention in both. He amassed over 6,600 yards and 93 touchdowns in the last two seasons as a quarterback at Collins High School and committed to play football at West Point after this past season.
On the basketball court, he led the Titans in scoring in each of the last three seasons, averaging 19 points and 6 rebounds per game in both his junior and senior seasons, essentially as a part-time player.
"I've always told Kenyon that he's going to be a college basketball player," said Collins basketball coach Chris Gaither. "His body, his skill, just how calm a kid he is."
As basketball season went on, Goodin started to think that was the way to go.
"I would say my upside for basketball is way bigger than football," said Goodin. "During the off-seasons when I wasn't playing basketball or football, I was always working on football speed and agility training, stuff like that."
But the decision was far from easy.
"Kenyon's a kid that doesn't want to let you down," said Gaither. "His first instinct is loyalty and staying true to his commitment."
"It was a great big decision because not only did I have to commit to Bellarmine, I had to tell Army/West Point that I wasn't going there anymore," said Goodin. "So it was a big thing, a lot of nights where we talked about it for hours. Eventually we came to a decision that was best for me and best for my family."
Goodin also has great things to offer off the court, having learned well from his family, including his dad K.C., who was a head coach at Doss and Butler, but taught him much more than basketball.
"The grades, being a good student, being a good person," said Kenyon Goodin.
"You don't have Army/West Point in football and Bellarmine in basketball recruiting the same kid unless the intangibles are there," said Gaither. "And Kenyon has all the intangibles. 4.2 GPA. The relationships he has with kids and teachers. The fans love him. I think with the work that (Bellarmine coach) Scotty Davenport and his kids do in the community of Louisville, Louisville is going to love Kenyon Goodin and he will be an incredible player there."
West Point's loss is Bellarmine's gain.
Goodin will make it official, signing with Bellarmine next Wednesday when the spring signing period begins.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.