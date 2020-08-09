CRAWFORD | Art Collector headed to Kentucky Derby in style after easy win at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WDRB) – There may or may not be fans at the Sept. 5 edition of the Kentucky Derby. But we will have some major storylines and a regional rivalry made possible only by this crazy COVID season.
One day after Tiz the Law stamped himself as the Kentucky Derby favorite with a resounding victory in the Travers Stakes in Saratoga Springs, New York, Tommy Drury’s Art Collector kept strumming heartstrings, easily besting a field of 12 in the Ellis Park Derby to deal himself in as a legitimate alternate contender.
Drury, who got the colt from owner Bruce Lunsford in March after another trainer was suspended for administering a banned substance to him, wound up staying in Drury’s Starlight Stables in Goshen, Kentucky, and has now gone 4 for 4 since the move, including an impressive win in the Blue Grass Stakes, and another on Sunday.
"It’s a storybook thing, really," said Drury, who in 29 years of training had not won a graded stakes until the Blue Grass, and now has a legitimate Kentucky Derby contender.
How will he handle the nerves?
"I was staring at the ceiling before the Ellis Park Derby," Drury said. "The Kentucky Derby?"
A Louisville native who lives in Prospect, Drury was just looking to keep his colt sharp and healthy in the historic Henderson race, the first in the track’s 98-year history to have direct Kentucky Derby implications.
He got every bit of that.
"He’s just really professional," jockey Brian Hernandez said. "He did everything we asked."
Dale Romans’ Attachment Rate finished second.
