LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Earl Clark, one of the most highly touted University of Louisville basketball recruits of the Rick Pitino era, has signed on as the final piece of the puzzle for The Ville, a University of Louisville alumni team slated to play in the $1 million winner-take-all TBT later this month in Freedom Hall.
Clark was a McDonald's All-American out of Rahway High School in New Jersey and, as a junior, helped lead the Cardinals to the program's first No. 1 ranking and the Big East Championship.
After his junior season, Clark was drafted No. 14 overall by the Phoenix Suns, and wound up spending 5 seasons in the NBA before embarking on a career overseas.
He was an All-Star in Turkey's Super League in 2017 and four seasons ago helped lead his team to the championship of the top-tier league in Montenegro. He's currently listed on the roster for Gigantes de Carolina team in Puerto Rico.
Clark joins former Cardinals Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Kyle Kuric, Chane Behanan, Chinanu Onuaku, Wayne Blackshear, Rakeem Buckles and Dylan Avare on the roster. Chris Dowe (Bellarmine), Nick Mayo (EKU) and Omar Prewitt (William & Mary) also will play for The Ville, which begins tournament play against War Ready, a team of Auburn alums, on July 25 in Freedom Hall.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.