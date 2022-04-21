LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A game in which no one could score gave way to a penalty kick session where (almost) nobody could miss. Then Louisville City FC goalkeeper Kyle Morton got a massive stop on St. Louis CITY FC's 10th PK. And LouCity phenom Josh Wynder, a 16-year-old Oldham County native playing professionally instead of going the school-sports route, calmly nailed the game-winner to keep the home team alive in the U.S. Open Cup with a 0-0 (9-8 PK) win.
The draw for the next round will happen Thursday at noon. But briefly, LouCity will bask in the glow of another win, in staying unbeaten at 7-0-2 across all competitions since the start of the regular season, and at yet another clean sheet for Morton and the defense, which allowed only 3 shots total in the game, only one of which was on target. LouCity has shut out six of its nine opponents this season.
Morton saved the first penalty kick attempt, then with the shootout tied at 8-8, saved Dida Armstrong’s attempt with his legs while diving to his right.
Following that, Wynder stepped to the spot, and tucked a shot low into the left corner for the game-winner.
"It felt like a playoff game," Louisville head coach Danny Cruz said. "When you see us go into penalties and you see all the crowd over there and everybody loud and screaming, it certainly feels like that. And those moments are really beneficial for the growth of the group. We had a lot of young guys take penalties in those moments tonight, and I walked away very impressed. That's not easy to do. So, we're winning in different ways. This was certainly a little bit different, but we're all looking forward to seeing the draw tomorrow and seeing how this plays out."
On top of that, the boys in purple did it against their old coach, John Hackworth, who brought the St. Louis MLS developmental team into the game ready to play, and who nearly pulled off the upset back in Lynn Family Stadium, despite a pronounced offensive advantage for the home team, which controlled nearly 59% of possession and outshot the visitors 15-3. LouCity didn't concede a single corner kick, while taking 8 of its own.
Hackworth, who parted ways with LouCity abruptly two games into last season, was recognized before the game by the club, and he rose and clapped up toward the stands.
"There are still a lot of relationships and guys in that locker room that I care about," Hackworth said. "I’m happy to see them doing well and being a good group. So I take away those sentiments. It was great to be back here in Louisville. Louisville has a special place in my heart. At the same time, I’m really proud of my team. I don’t know if you guys know — there were a lot of teenagers on the field. To come into this stadium against that quality of players it says a lot about where they are. They are young and got there in a short amount of time."
Both teams featured a good bit of youth, as they utilized their full substitution allotments to try to stay somewhat fresh. Still, by the end of 90 minutes and then a 30-minute overtime, both were showing some wear, especially a LouCity team that just played in San Diego on Saturday, then traveled home for the quick turnaround.
Immediately after the game, his team's physical state was a primary concern for Cruz, whose club leaves town on Thursday for a Saturday game in Charlestown, S.C.
"Crazy game. Two very good teams," Cruz said. "That's a very well-coached team there. That press is pretty incredible. Still felt we got into the final third quite a bit and didn't do a good enough job in the box with regard to the attack. Spoke to the players about that just now. But now it's about recovering. We leave tomorrow to get to Charleston. Obviously, we need to evaluate the guys' bodies, some of them in a difficult way. So, overall, happy with the result, but obviously would've liked to put a few goals in regulation so we didn't have to play 120 minutes."
LouCity's best chances came from Brian Ownby midway through the first half and from Jorge Gonzalez who got off a clean shot from the top of the box in the 75th minute. Both shots were saved by St. Louis goalkeeper Michael Creek.
He couldn't, however, in the end handle LouCity's penalty kicks. The only one that didn't tally was one from Gonzalez that wasn't on frame.
Facing the pressure after Morton's second save of the shootout, Wynder said he went back to his technique.
“I’ve always been taught to walk up and pick your spot and hit it, so that’s what I did," Wynder said. “...It was definitely a great moment. If I missed, I don’t know how I would be, but I wasn’t trying to think about that. I went up there and scored and won the game, and that’s all that matters.”
Cruz said Wynder continues to impress him with his improvement, and his poise, as he settles into the left center back position.
"It's been pretty amazing," Cruz said. "When you look at the growth and where he's come from. Obviously our growth pathway from the academy into the first team, training with the first team, signing his first team contract and now starting games, I can honestly say I'm extremely happy with where he's at right now. I think he's progressing excellently. When you look at the different ways he's making our team better, it really is impressive when you look at his age. So, he knows the areas that he and I have discussed where he needs to improve, which is normal at his age. At the end of the day, he's calm, he's composed, and hopefully anybody that watched would be shocked at his birth year after seeing him play."
