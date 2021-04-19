LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you'd like a little more Lamar Jackson in your holidays, it turns out you're in luck.
The former University of Louisville quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner and now QB of the Baltimore Ravens can adorn a tree near you during the next holiday season.
Hallmark has introduced the keepsake ornament, in an agreement with NFL Properties and the NFL Players Association, as part of a line of NFL player ornaments.
The company's website says, "Lamar Jackson wows whether he's throwing or rushing for touchdowns with equal success. Die-hard football fans will love bringing home this Christmas tree ornament featuring the Baltimore Ravens MVP quarterback poised to make another big play."
The ornament comes in a keepsake box and retails for $21.99. Orders won't ship until late July, but preorders can be submitted online now by clicking this link.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.