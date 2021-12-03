LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Malik Cunningham will not be running through the transfer portal. The University of Louisville quarterback put an end to any speculation with a Tweet on Friday.
There has been some thought -- fueled in part by a statement by Cunningham's mother on ESPN Radio in Louisville last month that Cunningham's return to Louisville was "50-50" -- that Cunningham might look for a different setting for his final college season.
But Friday, Cunningham Tweeted, "Card Nation don't worry I'm staying home."
Cunningham wasn't the starter for Bobby Petrino and the Cardinals when they kicked off their first season post-Lamar Jackson, but he did start three games and soon was the regular starter after Scott Satterfield took over as coach.
Cunningham led all FBS quarterbacks with 968 yards and 18 touchdowns, ranking fourth in FBS overall in TD runs.
In a late-season win at Duke, Cunningham became just the second quarterback in FBS history to throw for more than 300 yards and rush for more than 200 in a single game. His four pass completions of more than 70 yards and two of more than 90 yards both lead the nation.
He completed 62% of his passes in the 2021 regular season, for 2,734 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions.
