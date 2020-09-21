LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has released a 75-page response, plus supplemental materials, to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations for its role in the NCAA basketball corruption scandal uncovered in 2017.
The response, received Monday through an open records request, argues that the NCAA's case against Louisville "arises out of a criminal conspiracy to defraud the University of Louisville."
U of L is facing major NCAA violations, with repeat offender status, after an FBI investigation found that representatives from Adidas had conspired to pay a highly regarded recruit, Brian Bowen, $100,000 to play for U of L and later sign with the shoe company after turning pro.
The unsealing of the FBI investigation in 2017 led to the firing of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino and Athletics Director Tom Jurich in the fall of that year.
With Louisville barely halfway through its current probation for that scandal, the program is at risk of additional sanctions because of its recruitment of Bowen, who surprised many by committing to Pitino’s program in June 2017.
On Oct. 24, 2018, AAU coach Christian Dawkins and two officials from Adidas were convicted in federal court in New York City in connection with a plan to pay top basketball recruits to commit to college basketball programs sponsored by Adidas.
The university argues that Adidas was not acting as a representative of the school's athletic interests in these matters and that the NCAA, in attempting to punish Louisville for the fraud, is turning the case "on its head."
The crux of the school's argument is that the shoe company cannot both be acting in the school's interest while also working to defraud the school.
Louisville had received a 45-day extension to work on its response in July.
The response has just been released. This story will be updated with more information.
