LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A year ago, the DeSales football team made some school history by knocking off St. Xavier in the first meeting between the schools in 20 years.
On Friday night, St. X quickly established that history would not repeat itself. In front of 7,500 fans, the Tigers sprinted to a 21-7 lead and unleashed a variety of offensive weapons in a 38-7 victory.
Senior running back Logan Davis ran for a couple of first-quarter touchdowns, then classmate Doug Bodhaine, coming off an ACL injury that ended his season last November, started pick the Colts apart through the air.
He completed 12 of 18 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns. His final pass of the first half was a 67-yard TD completion to Michael Duddy. His first pass of the second half was a 73-yard scoring pass to Elijah Byrne.
St. X will visit Bryan Station next week. DeSales will play host to Butler.
