LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doug Davenport, an assistant men's basketball coach at Bellarmine University, was named coach-in-waiting Thursday whenever his father, Scott Davenport, retires.
While there's no set date for Scott Davenport's retirement, Director of Athletics Scott Weigandt said in a news release Thursday that the university "has taken steps to ensure the continuity of the men's basketball program."
"While Coach Scott Davenport has no immediate plans to retire, we can now say the Davenport era of men's basketball will continue even after he decides to step away," Wiegandt said.
Doug Davenport graduated from BU in 2010 and played all four years on the basketball teams. He joined the Bellarmine staff in 2016 after spending time on Chris Mack's staff at Xavier University and stints alongside Rick Pitino at the University of Louisville and Dan McHale at Eastern Kentucky University.
"Obviously, we owe an incredible amount of gratitude to my father for laying down the foundation and taking the program to its current heights, without his leadership over the past 17 years, this wouldn't be possible." Doug Davenport said in a news release. "To the players, from the guys before my father's arrival, to my teammates to our most recent graduates, the program will forever owe you all for your contributions, and none of this would be possible without you all."
Doug Davenport named "Coach-in-Waiting" at Bellarmine. 📰 https://t.co/LaehGfXlWY pic.twitter.com/xvafsQS3mM— Bellarmine Men’s Basketball (@BUKnightsMBB) May 12, 2022
In a statement, Scott Davenport said how proud he is of his son and has proven how much he cares about the program and its players.
"Doug embraces each and every member (players, managers, assistants and staff) of OUR program putting them in a position to be a part of a program bigger than any individual which brings out the best in everyone," Scott Davenport said. "He believes and demonstrates daily in the power of TEAM, everyone striving to reach their goals and being willing to pay the price to achieve their goals, TOGETHER!"
