Dr. Bo's Indiana basketball coaching candidates Hot Sheet, Vol. 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana University men's basketball program has not defeated Purdue in 5 complete seasons, a stretch that included 9 games.
North Texas defeated the Boilermakers in 45 minutes Friday night during the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
Maybe the Hoosiers should consider Grant McCasland of the Mean Green, who proved there was nothing to fear from Matt Painter, Trevion Williams and the Boilermakers in the convincing 78-69 North Texas overtime victory.
I'm kidding. Hiring somebody (Archie Miller) because of NCAA Tournament success with a mid-major program is what got the Hoosiers into trouble with their last hire.
With Brad Stevens now officially committed to the Boston Celtics and remaining (in his words) a "Masshole", I decided it was time to shake down my sources one more times and deliver Doctor Bo’s Indiana Coaching Hot Sheet, Volume 2:
- Chris Beard, Texas Tech
- Why It Works: Did you watch his team dismantle Utah State Friday? Are you aware that the Red Raiders, a 6-seed, are a 1-point favorite over Arkansas, a 3-seed, in the second round Sunday? Did you hear everything Beard said about Bob Knight, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and IU tradition when he brought his team to Bloomington? Did you know this is the fourth straight season Beard has put together a Top 20 defense? Do you agree it would be easier recruiting to Bloomington, Indiana than Lubbock, Texas?
- Why It Doesn’t: Everything on the man's resume screams Texas. Nothing says Midwest. Gave up the job at UNLV, a place where you can win a national title, after less than 3 weeks to work in Lubbock. Yes, he has connections to Knight, but when he worked with Knight that was prime time for Knight to be bashing him memories of Indiana basketball. He's already paid a fortune. How much would Indiana have to give him? More than $6 million?
- Dr. Bo Percentage: 33%
- John Beilein, former Michigan coach
- Why It Works: Simply a terrific basketball coach, despite his stumble with the Cleveland Cavaliers. One of those guys who can beat you with his players or your players. Respected across the game for winning the right way. Knows the Big Ten. Knows the demands of the Indiana job. An excellent coach who still has his fastball.
- Why It Doesn’t: At 68, maybe he doesn't have even a semi-rebuild in him. He's got money. He's been successful. He can enjoy his life and family -- and wait for the perfect opportunity. Brendan Quinn of The Athletic covered a solid chunk of Beilein's career at Michigan. In a story earlier this week, Quinn wrote that he was not certain Beilein would jump at an Indiana offer -- or any offer. He's working on his golf game.
- Dr. Bo Percentage: 21%
- Calbert Cheaney, Pacers assistant, former IU all-American
- Why It Works: If the Hoosiers start getting turned down, the pressure will grow to A) hire somebody within the IU basketball family and B) offer the job to somebody certain to accept. One of the top 5 players in IU history, Cheaney is also considered a solid teacher and communicator who connects with the younger generation. One of his former co-workers is convinced he can handle the job.
- Why It Doesn’t: Can Indiana really hire a guy who has never been a head coach or even top assistant? Seems risky to hire somebody whose primary recommendation was that he played for the program nearly 30 years ago. No PR juice outside the state.
- Dr. Bo Percentage: 15%
- Scott Drew, Baylor
- Why It Works: Looks like he has a team that will make the 2021 Final Four and could win the national championship. Figured out how to build a team with overlooked prospects and transfers. His former assistants just coached Oral Roberts and North Texas to upset victories in the NCAA Tournament. Has delivered 14 straight winning seasons in Waco, Texas. Has Hoosier roots in Valparaiso.
- Why It Doesn’t: Persistent drumbeat that AAU coaches in the state -- and some former IU basketball people -- are not Drew fans because of the actions of Baylor staff members during its recruitment of former IU player Hanner Mosquera-Perea. Not an ideal fit.
- Dr. Bo Percentage: 9%
- Tony Bennett, Virginia
- Why It Works: Consensus pick as one of the top 5 coaches in the country. Has an against-the-grain style that he recruits and coaches to fit. Won at Washington State, one of the toughest jobs in the country. Won big at Virginia, which was not a Top 25 job until he arrived. Midwest roots from his days in Wisconsin. Respected in the IU family. As good as he has it in Charlottesville, he'll remain in the ACC shadows of Duke and North Carolina.
- Why It Doesn’t: Why would he leave what he has built at Virginia? Can stay forever without any pressure. Does not have to recruit the guys that Duke, UNC and Kentucky want. Wins with the guys that he likes. IU and Bloomington cannot offer anything Bennett does not have in Virginia and Charlottesville. Pipe dream.
- Dr. Bo Percentage: 7%
- Eric Musselman, Arkansas
- Why It Works: The first guy to get people talking about the Razorbacks since ... Nolan Richardson? Arkansas plays an up-tempo, entertaining style that carried the Hogs toward the top of the SEC. Did the same thing at Nevada. Also has NBA experience. Bold, aggressive recruiter who has not been afraid to work with transfers. Reportedly attended Bob Knight's basketball camp at IU.
- Why It Doesn’t: As the son of Bill Musselman, the former head coach at the University of Minnesota, chances are that the Big Ten job that appeals to him is the one that was just left open by the firing of Richard Pitino with the Gophers.
- Dr. Bo Percentage: 5%
- Kenny Payne, New York Knicks
- Why It Works: One of the guys who made it go, go, go for John Calipari at Kentucky because of his ability to connect with players, work with big men and recruit at the highest level. Competitor who is long overdue to get his chance to run a program. Understands what it required to build the relationships needed to win at the highest levels.
- Why It Doesn’t: No heading coaching experience. If Indiana decides to go that route, the job will go to somebody like Cheaney or another former IU player who works with the Knicks -- Mike Woodson.
- Dr. Bo Percentage: 3%.
- Dane Fife, Michigan State assistant
- Why It Works: Started for IU's last Final Four team 19 seasons ago after holding the squad together during the transition from Bob Knight to Mike Davis. Six years of head coaching experience at IPFW, where he left to learn from the master, Tom Izzo, who he has assisted for a decade at Michigan State.
- Why It Doesn’t: Indiana could have hired Fife 4 years ago when it chose Archie Miller. Challenging to ask a guy to run a program that aspires to be the best in the Big Ten when he has not had any head coaching experience above the low-major level.
- Dr. Bo Percentage: 3%.
- Thad Matta, former Ohio State coach
- Why It Works: When the Indiana program started to descend in the Big Ten, Matta had Ohio State ascending. When Matta was rolling, Greg Oden, Mike Conley, Evan Turner, William Buford, Jared Sullinger, Aaron Craft and DeShaun Thomas all wanted to play in Columbus. Grew up in Illinois. Coached in Indiana and Ohio. Knows the turf.
- Why It Doesn’t: He knows what the Indiana job demand and he's not interested. Been out of the game 4 years. Health issues have slowed him. As a young man, maybe. In 2021, not happening.
- Dr. Bo Percentage: 3%.
- Everybody Else
- Why It Works: Somebody has to get the job
- Why It Doesn’t: You don't fire somebody and pay a $10 million buyout to hire "Everybody else."
- Dr. Bo Percentage: 1%.
