LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- J.M. Butler said he doesn't like to rate his victories, but he agreed that this is a big one.
The 2020 Trinity High School graduate who recently finished his freshman year at Auburn University followed up the lowest second round in the field with the lowest third round in the field, a 7-under 65 for a four-shot victory in the Clark's Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur at Audubon Country Club in Louisville.
Butler led by three starting the day and never relinquished the lead. He started by making birdies on three of his first four holes and held off recent Morehead State University graduate Cooper Collins from Lexington. Recent University of Louisville graduate Devin Morley matched Collins with a final round 66 and finished alone in third at 11-under.
Butler, the 2018 Kentucky State High School Champion, finished at 18-under 198 and said he just tried to stay aggressive throughout the round.
"Honestly, I was trying to get it to 20-under for the tournament," Butler said. "That was my goal. I shot 18 (under), so just shy of that, but I felt like that mindset of trying to get it to 20, trying to keep making birdies, pedal to the metal, I felt like that's what kept me going."
Butler made a big eagle putt on the par-five 15th to push his lead back to four shots, a nice par-saver on 17 after short-siding himself in the rough and then capped his week with a short birdie putt at 18, with family and friends there to cheer him on.
"It means a lot, especially to do it in front of family," Butler said. "I'd say that's the biggest thing. You know, my grandparents are getting older. My parents too. And my brother and sister are here. It's just kind of cool to have my whole family here."
