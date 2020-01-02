LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No. 1 Bellarmine raced out to a 15-point lead midway through the first half and never let Illinois-Springfield back in the game as they started the new year with an 81-57 win at Knights Hall on Thursday night.
Alex Cook led four players in double figures with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Dylan Penn made 7-of-10 from the field for 14 points. Ben Weyer had 13, and Pedro Bradshaw finished with 11 points to go with a game-high 12 rebounds.
Bellarmine shot 50% from the field and held the visitors to 40% shooting. The Knights led 43-23 at halftime and led by at least that amount throughout the second half. The biggest advantage was 29 on a couple of occasions.
The Knights hadn't played since winning at Christian Brothers 81-63 on Dec. 18. At 9-0, they are one of just two remaining unbeaten teams left in Division II. They host Lewis at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Knights Hall.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.