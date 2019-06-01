LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Central Hardin got a lead-off home run from Angel Ashlock and never looked back in defeating 6th region champion Butler 6-2 Saturday afternoon at the University of Louisville's Ulmer Stadium. The semi-state victory was the 11th in a row for the 5th region champions and sent them to Lexington for a state quarterfinal meeting with Pendleton County on Friday.
7th region winner Male scored four times in the first and cruised past 8th region champ Oldham County 9-0 in the second game at Ulmer Stadium. Megan Lenhart drove in five runs, and Kelsie Houchens got the shutout as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs pushed their record to 36-0.
They will meet sixth-ranked Boyle County on Friday in Lexington.
The state tournament format has changed this year from double elimination with 16 teams in Owensboro to single elimination with the quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals all being in played on the University of Kentucky's campus.