LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chris Redman has been involved in several business ventures in his hometown since his NFL career ended eight years ago.
Now, the former Male High School and University of Louisville quarterback has added more football to those ventures as part-owner and team president of the Louisville Xtreme, which will begin play in the American Arena League next year.
"A good buddy of mine, Victor Cole, came to me and said 'Are you interested in being a part of something?'" Redman said. "I obviously have a passion for this city, grew up here and know that people love football. So if I have a chance to be a part of something like that, I told him 'Absolutely. I'd love to.'"
The team is scheduled to play at Freedom Hall, where the city's first arena team, the Louisville Fire, played from 2001-08.
"My dad actually did the commentating on the sidelines for the Fire," Redman said.
And he believes that playing in Freedom Hall again will be a big plus.
"It's such a classic place to play, and I have such fond memories of not only football but basketball," he said. "I think it will be special for a lot of people to go in there and check it out again."
Redman is currently doing some coaching with his son's seventh and eighth grade team, which is a challenge in normal times.
"It is the hardest thing, because you're taking something you've known forever and changing it," he said. "But at the same time, what a great opportunity to teach these kids to have to go through something tough and have to change and life is about change. If you can make it through this, you can make it through anything. And that's what we're trying as a coaching staff to teach these kids. It's a good opportunity for a lot of coaches around this town to make a positive out of a negative."
The hope for the Xtreme is to have some tryouts this fall and begin playing games in April 2021.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved