LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Murphy's steady ascent at Louisville was culminating in a standout senior season. He had his first two individual wins as a Cardinal, was on the Haskins Award watch list for the nation's top player and was a leader on a U of L squad ranked in the Top 20.
"We were having a really nice run as a team," Murphy said. "It was a lot of fun to be a part of that this year. We were all disheartened that we couldn't go through this closing stretch together."
Murphy is back in his hometown of Kinsale, Ireland, a decision he made within a few days of the season being shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Everything escalated in the space of a few hours," Murphy said. "It was an emotional roller-coaster. We didn't know what to think or believe or what was going to happen."
Murphy is enjoying his time at home with his parents and his older sister, who is also back home temporarily. But his situation isn't great for working on his golf game. The entire country of Ireland is on lockdown. You can't travel more than two kilometers from home. And all of the golf courses are closed.
"I have a simulator and am hitting balls into a net," Murphy said. "It's nowhere near the same. You get bored after 10 minutes. I'm also doing some chipping around the garden. I'm not sure about how my father feels about that."
Murphy is finishing work online for his Marketing degree, but plans to turn pro are on hold. He and his three fellow seniors are mulling a possible return to Louisville with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for spring sport student-athletes. It's complicated by the fact that the university is still in the process of hiring a new head coach after the retirement of Mark Crabtree.
"We'd love to get another shot, go back and compete for a national championship," Murphy said. "I don't know how realistic that is. I guess it will be decided in the next few weeks."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.