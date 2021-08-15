LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops named Penn State transfer Will Levis as the starting quarterback for UK’s season opener.
Stoops says the choice was clear.
“He has a lot of talent. He’s been doing some things very good. He’s been very efficient. He’s got unbelievable arm strength and he’s a big strong guy. He won the job,” Stoops said.
Levis transferred to Kentucky in June. He played two seasons at Penn State where he started once as a freshman and once as a sophomore. The Nittany Lions used Levis as a dual threat quarterback. He threw for 644 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 473 yards and six touchdowns in his fifteen appearances.
Stoops says Auburn transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood was told of the decision and will enter the transfer portal. Gatewood transferred to UK after his redshirt freshman year at Auburn. He appeared in seven games as a Wildcat in 2020.
“I know he’s been through this before, so I knew it would be especially tough decision (for him),” Stoops said. “He handled it completely professional.”
UK opens the 2021 campaign Sept. 4 at home against University of Louisiana Monroe.
