LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC announced Thursday defenders Oscar Jimenez and Sean Totsch, along with midfielders Niall McCabe and Brian Ownby, will return to the club in 2022 after LouCity exercised options to retain them.
That brings the total to 11 players signed for next season so far.
“As the offseason is underway, we are diligently working to make sure that we are bringing in the right players that will push us toward another USL Championship trophy,” LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. “We have a clear view of how we want to build this team for the future and are looking forward to bringing in players that will fit both on and off the field.”
One of the players yet to sign is longtime midfielder Paolo DelPiccolo, who scored nine goals last season. The club is optimistic he will return in 2022.
“Paolo and I have had discussions every day," Cruz said. "I’m confident we will be able to get a deal done."
LouCity opted to part ways with goalkeeper Simon Lefebvre; defenders Pat McMahon, Alexis Souahy and Akil Watts; and forwards Kyle Greig, Antoine Hoppenot and Abdou Thiam.
Current 2022 Louisville City FC Roster
Forward: Cameron Lancaster, Brian Ownby
Midfielders: Corben Bone, Jay Tee Kamara, Napo Matsoso, Niall McCabe, Carlos Moguel Jr., Elijah Wynder
Defenders: Oscar Jimenez, Sean Totsch, Josh Wynder
