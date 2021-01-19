LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of National Women’s Soccer League teams have signed on to play in the inaugural International Women’s Cup, a first-of-its-kind event expected to bring top European clubs to Lynn Family Stadium.
Tuesday's announcement from Racing Louisville FC said that the first-year expansion Louisville club and NWSL stalwart Chicago Red Stars will join two UEFA Champions League clubs to be named in the coming weeks for games on Aug. 18 and 21.
Racing Louisville FC season ticket members will receive first right to tickets once on sale. Others interested in tickets should sign up at this website for the latest information.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Louisville will host Chicago in a sanctioned NWSL game to open the IWC before the international visitors meet to cap a doubleheader at Lynn Family Stadium.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, the IWC’s Day 1 winners will meet in the gold medal game and the losers in a bronze medal game when the NWSL sides see international competition.
“I think the IWC is a fantastic initiative,” Racing Louisville FC head coach Christy Holly said. “You talk about building out the profile of the club not just on a state-wide level or national level, but we’re looking to be considered one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world. The ability to bring in world-class talent to the city is definitely a first, and it’s something we want to do on a consistent basis.”
"It's an honor to participate in the inaugural International Women's Cup,” said Chicago Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames. “This is a great opportunity to face world-class talent from around the globe. We're excited to represent Chicago on an international stage and showcase the ability the NWSL possesses."
The IWC is backed by a team of seasoned soccer and entertainment professionals with experience putting on numerous high-profile games around the world. Stakeholders intend to make Louisville an annual base for the IWC as the event expands.
“We are very excited to bring IWC to Louisville, as we believe it will become an epicenter of women’s soccer for years to come,” said IWC President Jaime Phillips. ”We can’t imagine a better place to showcase the best talent in the game today while building a healthy rivalry between U.S teams and their competitors from around the globe.”
