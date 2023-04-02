LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC lost its second straight match in a 5-0 defeat to Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday.
After losing last week in its home opener to El Paso Locomotive FC, LouCity was held scoreless for a second consecutive match in a road trip to Sacramento. Sacramento scored in the fifth minute on a goal by Luis Felipe.
Jack Gurr and Russell Cicerone also scored midway through the first half. It was LouCity's worst margin of defeat in USL Championship competition.
"You don't lose that way and take any positives from it," said coach Danny Cruz. "I thought it was a really good week of training. They came out and did exactly what we talked about all week. I thought our pressure was not good enough. I thought our defending in the box was shocking, and I thought our quality on the ball wasn't good enough."
Sacramento created 10 shots on goal, while LouCity managed just one.
Cicerone scored in the 71st minute to extend Sacramento's advantage. Keko Gontan had the match's final goal in the 91st minute.
LouCity will host USL League One’s Lexington SC, at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.