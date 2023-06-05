LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC is hosting Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Day at Lynn Family Stadium on June 18.
The club plays NJ/NY Gotham FC at 4 p.m. According to a news release, the match will feature various in-person and social media activities related to the popular sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.
A SpongeBob SquarePants Racing Louisville-themed scarf will be given away to the first 200 fans in the pregame Fan Zone, which opens at 2:30 p.m. There will also be free coloring pages for children, a SpongeBob-inspired game poster and Nickelodeon Slime packs for children 12 and under during postgame autographs.
To purchase tickets, click here or call (502) 568-2489.
