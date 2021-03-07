LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Louisville Invitational Tournament wrapped up Sunday with the Bullitt East girls basketball team winning its first LIT title since 1995.
Bullitt East defeated Butler, 58-50, at Valley High School. Junior center Grace Merkle scored 27 points for the Chargers and pulled down 14 rebounds in the win.
LIT Champs pic.twitter.com/XKoUPZefwY— BEHS Athletics (@AthleticsBehs) March 7, 2021
Merkle, Emma Egan and Selena Granado received all-tournament honors, according to a tweet from the Bullitt East girls basketball team's account.
On Saturday, the DeSales High School boys basketball team won its first LIT title in an overtime thriller.
The Colts defeated Ballard, 74-73, behind 24-point efforts from seniors Devin Perry and Sekou Kalle.
Congratulations to the 2021 LIT Champs and Devin Perry and Keith Robinson All Tournament team and Sekou Kalle MVP. @DeSalesHoops1 pic.twitter.com/bj7DSWw4LM— DeSales Athletics (@DeSalesDCP) March 7, 2021
Kalle was named MVP of the LIT, while Perry and Keith Robinson were named to the all-tournament team, according to a tweet from DeSales Athletics.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.