Louisville Live basketball event moving to Churchill Downs as part of Downs After Dark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In two seasons of holding "Louisville Live" basketball tipoff celebrations at Fourth Street Live!, the University of Louisville has created visually stunning events that have allowed fans to celebrate the start of hoops season in distinctive and intimate settings.
After taking 2020 off for COVID, this year's event gets a new venue, but once again unique in college basketball.
Louisville Live is moving to Churchill Downs, as part of the Downs After Dark program titled "Horses and Hoops" on Sept. 18. The partnership between U of L and Churchill Downs, sponsored by Budweiser, is a first for the two iconic Louisville sports names.
A portable court will be installed on the 30,000-square-foot plaza just inside Gate 1 of Churchill Downs. The U of L men's and women's teams will run through some drills, and in the past have had 3-point and dunk contests during the Louisville Live event.
U of L’s 1986 NCAA Championship men’s basketball team will participate in Louisville Live, signing autographs at the event before the current Cardinals take the court. The 1986 team will also be honored on the previous night at the Cardinals' Sept. 17 football game against UCF in Cardinal Stadium.
In addition to the basketball, Churchill will conduct an 11-race nighttime card featuring five stakes races including: the Iroquois (Grade III) “Win and You’re in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Division,” the Locust Grove (GIII), the Pocahontas (GII) “Win and You’re In Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Division,” the Louisville Thoroughbred Society and the Open Mind.
Specialty cocktails sold at the Old Forester Paddock Bar and the Spend a Buck Bar on the second floor of the Clubhouse in the Food Court will be, “The Cardinal Crush” and “The Slam Dunk.”
Gates will open at 5 p.m. General admission and first floor seating tickets for the evening of racing and Louisville Live start at $12 and may be purchased at this link. The event is free for UofL students, with additional information on claiming those tickets to be provided later.
Guests under the age of 18 will only be admitted to the track if accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. Limited premium dining packages are available starting at $69 per person. Outdoor-third floor box seats are on sale for $27 per person. Reserved seating can be purchased online at this link.
