Louisville losing streak ends with 94-83 victory over WKU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There were floor burns. There was anger in the air while rebounding the basketball. There was teamwork.
There was an active 2-3 zone defense. There was 3-point shooting. Lots of 3-point shooting. There was tenacity.
There were more than signs of progress from the University of Louisville basketball team. There was persistent evidence of the heartbeat of a competitive team.
And there was something the Cardinals have not celebrated since March 8 — a regular-season victory.
After nine consecutive defeats to start the season, the last six by the ugly variety, the Cards finally gave coach Kenny Payne (and themselves) their first victory Wednesday night, dispatching Western Kentucky, 94-83, at the KFC Yum! Center.
It became official at 11:11 p.m. on 12/14/22.
El Ellis was spectacularly unstoppable, scoring a career-high 30 points with a career best 10 assists. Ellis made 4 of 7 shots from distance.
Four other Louisville players scored in double figures — Kamari Lands (15), Sydney Curry (10), Jae’Lyn Withers (10) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (11).
For the Cards, the first half was a joy. More assists than turnovers. Eight field goals from distance by four different players.
Midway through the first half Payne switched his team from the man to man defense the Cards played all season to a 2-3 zone. WKU and coach Rick Stansbury appeared puzzled, without a productive answer.
The Cards return to the KFC Yum! Center for their next two home games. They will welcome Florida A&M Saturday at 2 p.m., before Lipscomb visits next Tuesday.
But the talk about when the Cardinals are finally going to win a basketball game? That ended Wednesday at 11:11 p.m.
