LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since opening last year, Lynn Family Stadium has not experienced a full house. It will finally get that opportunity after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that attendance restrictions would be lifted on June 11.
In the meantime, the facility will adjust some other COVID policies in light of recent announcements, beginning with Saturday's home NWSL regular-season opener between Racing Louisville FC and Kansas City.
Per the CDC, people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 -- meaning two weeks separated from receiving their final dose -- can now go without wearing a mask or physically distancing in most settings in the stadium.
Those apprehensive about attending an upcoming game can fill out the form at this link to request an account credit with a deadline of noon Saturday for Racing Louisville FC's season opener. For more information, contact the club's staff at (502) 568-2489 or by emailing tickets@loucity.com.
An important update to stadium policy ahead of Saturday's season opener... ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ebzp7tRWcc— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) May 14, 2021
Stadium staff will continue to sanitize the venue before, during and after events, especially at high touch points. Also, existing protocols permitting only clear bags, no cash sales and glass barriers at concession areas will continue.
In line with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's lift on capacity restrictions, Lynn Family Stadium will move to 75% capacity on May 28 and 100% capacity on June 11.
That would mean the first game with an opportunity for full capacity would be LouCity FC's game against Memphis on Saturday, June 12. The first Racing Louisville game with full capacity would be eight days later, against Houston on June 12.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.