LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville football injury list after Monday night's 35-17 loss to Notre Dame is fairly short.
The injury list for the Ladybirds dance team is another story. Elizabeth Scott was minding her own business and doing her job in the fourth quarter when Ian Book threw a ball away and hit Scott -- right in the face.
The impact resulted in a broken nose -- and a moment of national celebrity for Scott, who was hit on national television and whose injury wound up trending on Twitter.
Since the injury, Scott has received a lot of messages from friends -- and new friends -- via social media.
She’s also heard plenty of the inevitable Marcia Brady comparisons (do kids even know who that is anymore?)
Via Twitter, Scott says, "My nose is crooked but at least I'll have a good story to tell." She responded to the whole thing with a SpongeBob meme.
Which, if nothing else, proves that toughness is not limited to the football field where U of L is concerned.
Close
Scott Satterfield shouts to his team during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield talks with quarterback Puma Pass during Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Fans are primed for a revamped defense before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Fans at the Card March before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Scott Satterfield during Card March before Louisville's season opener against Notre Dame Monday Night.
Louisville players walk through Card March before their season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville players arrive for Card March before the Cardinals' season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra before Card March begins prior to the Cardinals' season-opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
The Goodyear blimp over Cardinal Stadium before Louisville faces Notre Dame in its 2019 season opener.
Notre Dame players pray at midfield after arriving at Cardinal Stadium before their season opener against Louisville Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield talks with offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Cardinal Stadium before Louisville's season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
The Goodyear Blimp before Louisville's season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
Mekhi Becton congratulates Jawon Pass after a touchdown during Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Jawon Pass is congratulated after a touchdown run during Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford fires up his unit before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield before Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Fans were fired up during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville marching band feature twirler Stephanie Lien performs before Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville takes the field for its season opener against Notre Dame.
Louisville takes the field before its season opener against Notre Dame.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book awaits a snap against Louisville.
Notre Dame running back Jahmir Smith scores the first touchdown in the 2019 season opener against Louisville.
Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown on its first drive against Louisville.
Jawon Pass leaps a defender during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Javian Hawkins rushes inside the 10 during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Jawon Pass eyes Notre Dame linebacker Drew White during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville fans cheer on the Cardinals during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Javian Hawkins breaks free for a long gain during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell bobbles a would-be touchdown reception during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
The Louisville sideline reacts to a play during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville quarterback Puma Pass waits for a snap during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville quarterback Puma Pass gets free for a touchdown during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville's Jawon Pass breaks free for a touchdown run during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass breaks into a smile during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Running back Javian Hawkins congratulates quarterback Jawon Pass after a touchdown run during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
The kickoff team is ready to go during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. reaches pay dirt during the Irish's season opening win over Louisville.
Quarterback Jawon Pass gets tripped up during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Javian Hawkins breaks free during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Wideout Dez Fitzpatrick fights through contact to try to catch a pass during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Former Louisville quarterback Reggie Bonnafon was introduced to the crowd during the Cardinals season opener against Notre Dame.
Louisville's Ty Tyler closes in on the quarterback during the Cardinals season opening loss to Notre Dame.
The Louisville defense celebrates a stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Amonte Caban and Chandler Jones celebrate a stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Chandler Jones leads the celebrations after a stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Linebackers coach Dale Jones gets in the grill of Amonte Cabon after a big third down stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville's Dorian Etheridge with a sack during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame tight end Chase Claypool on a big gain in the fourth quarter of a season opening win over Louisville.
Scott Satterfield shouts to his team during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame players sing the alma mater in front of fans after their season opening victory at Louisville Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield after Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Scott Satterfield shouts to his team during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield talks with quarterback Puma Pass during Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Fans are primed for a revamped defense before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Fans at the Card March before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Scott Satterfield during Card March before Louisville's season opener against Notre Dame Monday Night.
Louisville players walk through Card March before their season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville players arrive for Card March before the Cardinals' season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra before Card March begins prior to the Cardinals' season-opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
The Goodyear blimp over Cardinal Stadium before Louisville faces Notre Dame in its 2019 season opener.
Notre Dame players pray at midfield after arriving at Cardinal Stadium before their season opener against Louisville Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield talks with offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Cardinal Stadium before Louisville's season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
The Goodyear Blimp before Louisville's season opener against Notre Dame Monday night.
Mekhi Becton congratulates Jawon Pass after a touchdown during Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Jawon Pass is congratulated after a touchdown run during Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford fires up his unit before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield before Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield before Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Fans were fired up during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville marching band feature twirler Stephanie Lien performs before Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville takes the field for its season opener against Notre Dame.
Louisville takes the field before its season opener against Notre Dame.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book awaits a snap against Louisville.
Notre Dame running back Jahmir Smith scores the first touchdown in the 2019 season opener against Louisville.
Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown on its first drive against Louisville.
Jawon Pass leaps a defender during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Javian Hawkins rushes inside the 10 during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Jawon Pass eyes Notre Dame linebacker Drew White during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville fans cheer on the Cardinals during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Javian Hawkins breaks free for a long gain during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell bobbles a would-be touchdown reception during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
The Louisville sideline reacts to a play during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville quarterback Puma Pass waits for a snap during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville quarterback Puma Pass gets free for a touchdown during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville's Jawon Pass breaks free for a touchdown run during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass breaks into a smile during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Running back Javian Hawkins congratulates quarterback Jawon Pass after a touchdown run during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
The kickoff team is ready to go during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. reaches pay dirt during the Irish's season opening win over Louisville.
Quarterback Jawon Pass gets tripped up during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Javian Hawkins breaks free during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Wideout Dez Fitzpatrick fights through contact to try to catch a pass during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Former Louisville quarterback Reggie Bonnafon was introduced to the crowd during the Cardinals season opener against Notre Dame.
Louisville's Ty Tyler closes in on the quarterback during the Cardinals season opening loss to Notre Dame.
The Louisville defense celebrates a stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Amonte Caban and Chandler Jones celebrate a stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Chandler Jones leads the celebrations after a stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Linebackers coach Dale Jones gets in the grill of Amonte Cabon after a big third down stop during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Louisville's Dorian Etheridge with a sack during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame tight end Chase Claypool on a big gain in the fourth quarter of a season opening win over Louisville.
Scott Satterfield shouts to his team during Louisville's season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame players sing the alma mater in front of fans after their season opening victory at Louisville Monday night.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield after Louisville's loss to Notre Dame Monday night.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.