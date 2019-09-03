Ladybird hit with pass

Ladybird Elizabeth Scott his hit by a pass from Notre Dame's Ian Book in the fourth quarter of Monday's season opener.

 ESPN screen shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville football injury list after Monday night's 35-17 loss to Notre Dame is fairly short.

The injury list for the Ladybirds dance team is another story. Elizabeth Scott was minding her own business and doing her job in the fourth quarter when Ian Book threw a ball away and hit Scott -- right in the face.

The impact resulted in a broken nose -- and a moment of national celebrity for Scott, who was hit on national television and whose injury wound up trending on Twitter.

Since the injury, Scott has received a lot of messages from friends -- and new friends -- via social media.

She’s also heard plenty of the inevitable Marcia Brady comparisons (do kids even know who that is anymore?)

Via Twitter, Scott says, "My nose is crooked but at least I'll have a good story to tell." She responded to the whole thing with a SpongeBob meme.

Which, if nothing else, proves that toughness is not limited to the football field where U of L is concerned.

IMAGES | Relive Louisville's season opener against Notre Dame

Images from Louisville's 35-17 loss to Notre Dame to open the season, from Sept. 2, 2019 at Cardinal Stadium.

1 of 53

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags