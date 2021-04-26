LOUISVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Racing Louisville FC scored twice Monday but allowed a go-ahead goal in the 85th minute en route to a 3-2 loss to the North Carolina Courage at Lynn Family Stadium.
After the game, Racing head coach Christy Holly said the team is "very disappointed with the quality of the play."
"A lot of lessons have been learned, as usual, but the performance was not anywhere we are capable of," Holly said.
Racing got on the board first with a headed goal from CeCe Kizer in the 24th minute. North Carolina’s Kristen Hamilton tied it in the 33rd minute, however, with a header of her own.
The match was tied 1-1 at halftime, but North Carolina's Debinha gave her club a 2-1 lead with a goal less than 15 minutes into the second half.
Racing's Jorain Baucom hit an equalizing goal on her first touch in the 75th minute.
Debinha found the back of the net again on a shot that was deflected in by Racing's Julia Ashley in the 85th minute. That was the deciding factor in Racing's second loss of the four-game Challenge Cup slate.
Racing is 0-2-1 in the tournament and will wrap up preseason play Sunday at NJ/NY Gotham FC.
The Challenge Cup matches do not count toward the standings. The NWSL regular season is set to begin May 15.
