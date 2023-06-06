LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cincinnati Reds have called up their top prospect in Louisville Bats star Elly De La Cruz.
Cincinnati announced the move on Tuesday as fans have anxiously awaited the moment the electric shortstop made his way to the major leagues.
ELLY DE LA CRUZ IS OFFICIALLY A CINCINNATI RED pic.twitter.com/uGCdmqyb2W— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023
De La Cruz will make his MLB debut in the Reds' Tuesday night home game at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting at third base and batting fourth in lineup. Those in Louisville have come to enjoy what Cincinnati has been waiting to see.
“Your bags are here. You gotta go to Cincinnati.” pic.twitter.com/xLY872QY98— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023
The top prospect for the Reds entertained and produced while starring for the Bats. De La Cruz batted .297/.398/.633 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 38 games with the Triple-A affiliate. MLB Pipeline lists him as a top-five prospect in all of baseball.
The 21-year-old tied for second on the Bats with those 12 home runs, ranked third with the 36 RBI and has also recorded some of the hardest-hit balls in professional baseball this season. On May 30, he launched a two-run home run to walk off a win for Louisville, which was just one play in a highlight reel full of memorable ones at Louisville Slugger Field.
ELLY DE LA “HIM” FOR THE WIN 💥 Clip of the Game ╳ @GreatClips pic.twitter.com/VVhGIcJroS— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) May 31, 2023
Elly De La Cruz is the living embodiment of the guy you made 99 overall on MLB The Show. A literal cheat code 😶@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/yKqadzW6HI— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) June 3, 2023
The Bats start a six-game road series Tuesday night at Columbus before returning for a six-game homestand with St. Paul that starts on June 13.
