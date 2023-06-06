Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds prospect and former Louisville Bats star Elly De La Cruz celebrates with some Louisville teammates. Photo courtesy: Louisville Bats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cincinnati Reds have called up their top prospect in Louisville Bats star Elly De La Cruz.

Cincinnati announced the move on Tuesday as fans have anxiously awaited the moment the electric shortstop made his way to the major leagues.

De La Cruz will make his MLB debut in the Reds' Tuesday night home game at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting at third base and batting fourth in lineup. Those in Louisville have come to enjoy what Cincinnati has been waiting to see.

The top prospect for the Reds entertained and produced while starring for the Bats. De La Cruz batted .297/.398/.633 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 38 games with the Triple-A affiliate. MLB Pipeline lists him as a top-five prospect in all of baseball.

Louisville Bats shortstop Elly De La Cruz stands in for an at-bat on May 11, 2023. Photo courtesy: Louisville Bats

The 21-year-old tied for second on the Bats with those 12 home runs, ranked third with the 36 RBI and has also recorded some of the hardest-hit balls in professional baseball this season. On May 30, he launched a two-run home run to walk off a win for Louisville, which was just one play in a highlight reel full of memorable ones at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats start a six-game road series Tuesday night at Columbus before returning for a six-game homestand with St. Paul that starts on June 13.

